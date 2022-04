The best elk hunting boots can make or break your hunt. Hit the hills with a sub-par pair of boots that blisters your feet and your hunt will be over before it begins. Elk hunters will spend days fretting over pack weight, obsessing over the accuracy of their weapon, and drop a small fortune on calls. But their boot choice gets neglected. I’ve seen boots blister feet so bad during my elk tenure that the hunter had to spend three days in camp nursing them just to get back to his truck.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO