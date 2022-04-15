ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

UPDATE: Former UK football player interviewed by detectives in connection to murder in Dallas

By Tom Kenny
WTVQ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS, TX (WTVQ) – Former University of Kentucky cornerback Kelvin Joseph, who was a rookie last season with the Dallas Cowboys, was interviewed Friday by police detectives in Dallas in connection to a murder in the city in March, according to The Dallas Morning News....

www.wtvq.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

DMN: Dallas Cowboys Player Speaks with Police Investigating Deadly Drive-By

A Dallas Cowboys player came forward to speak with Dallas Police on Friday about an ongoing murder investigation, according to NBC 5’s media partners The Dallas Morning News. Dallas Police asked for the public’s help solving a murder and some of their questions in the case have led them...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
State
Kentucky State
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Officer's camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya's death

Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head.It’s the latest high-profile case in which body cameras — touted as tools to hold police accountable — have failed, leaving prosecutors and the public to rely on bystander video for a clearer picture of what happened.One expert said vendors could make changes to avoid accidental camera deactivations, though it's not clear that is what happened in Lyoya's case, and some activists said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys news: Emmitt Smith thinks Dallas players need more commitment to reach potential

Emmitt Smith wants current Cowboys to reach potential - Bob Glauber, Newsday. Another Cowboys legend weighs in on the current state of the team. “It is disappointing, because you see how talented this team can be, was [in past years], and has the potential to be,” Smith told Newday. “The disappointing part is not seeing this team maximize its true potential, how it’s done, what they need to do. They need to figure those things out quickly for themselves, individually and as a complete team.”
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#The Dallas Cowboys#Uk#Wtvq#University Of Kentucky#The Dallas Morning News#Lsu#Pbu
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Acquitted Of Killing Former UMD Football Player

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kalim Satterfield, the Baltimore man charged in the murder of a former University of Maryland football player, was found not guilty by a jury Thursday. Satterfield’s attorney argued he was falsely identified by witnesses. Police found 28-year-old David Mackall Jr. shot in the torso and the head in West Baltimore on May 29, 2019. He was pronounced dead on the scene. About a month later, Satterfield was charged with first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, and multiple handgun violations in Mackall’s death. Mackall, who is also from Baltimore, initially played as a reserve linebacker for the University of Maryland and played on special teams in 2010. He plays for the University of Delaware for three years. He went to Gwynn Park High School. Mackall was also a former Edmondson High School football standout. Former Edmondson Head Coach Dante Jones said in 2019 that Mackall was, “always happy” and “intense with the game.” Mackall also played basketball and lacrosse at Edmondson. “He was just working to raise his son’s,” Jones said. “That’s all he talked about, his children, being a good father.”
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys didn’t have the most satisfying end to the 2021 season. The Cowboys, winners of the NFC East, were one-and-done in the playoffs, losing in the Wild Card round to the San Francisco 49ers. Prescott and the Cowboys have a sour taste in their...
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys 2022 Draft: An overwhelming majority of Dallas Cowboys fans want guard to be the pick at 24

At present time there are a handful of logical choices for the Dallas Cowboys with their first-round selection. The Cowboys own the 24th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft although team owner/president/general manager Jerry Jones did recently express an interest in trading up. To be fair, Dallas could move at a time that isn’t the first round. They have shown a tendency to do so in later rounds at times in the last 10 years, but it has been a decade since they climbed in the first round to draft Morris Claiborne.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Sports Focus

The Dallas Cowboys would blow their draft if they selected one of these two players with pick 24

The Dallas Cowboys are really good at picking players on Day 1. Unless your name starts with a popular Mexican food, the selections have been rather delectable over the years. In fact, since 2010, nine of the team’s 11 first-round selections have gone on to earn All-Pro and/or Pro Bowl honors. And that number jumps to 10/12 if you throw in Amari Cooper.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NFL Star Tony Romo

Hopefully everyone who is celebrating on Sunday is able to do so with loved ones. Former NFL star turned broadcaster Tony Romo is surely celebrating with his family on Sunday. Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, lives a charmed life with his longtime wife, Candice Romo, and their children. They...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy