Transforaminal epidural block (TEB) is a widely accepted technique and minimally invasive procedure for the treatment of lumbosacral radicular pain. This study aimed to evaluate the accuracy, efficacy, and safety of ultrasound and nerve stimulator guidance lumbar transforaminal epidural block (UNTEB) for the patients with unilateral lower lumbar radicular pain. The accuracy of this method was evaluated by fluoroscopy. Using UNTEB via axial and the in-plane approach technique was performed in 42 segments of 25 patients who presented with lumbosacral radicular pain to lower extremities. The contrast medium was injected to evaluate the needle tip at the intervertebral foramen under fluoroscopic guidance. The numerical rating scale was used to assess pain before and after treatment. The success ratio of UNTEB in L3/L4 level was 100%, in L4/L5 was 95.4% and in L5/S1 was 100%. The numerical rating scale (NRS) for lumbosacral radicular pain improved from a mean from 7.8 to 2.8 1Â day after procedure (p"‰="‰0.01) and from a mean from 7.8 to 2.4 1Â week after UNTEB (p"‰="‰0.01). None of our subjects experienced any complications during and after the procedure. UNTEB with fluoroscopic validation is an accurate, effective, and safe method for short-term pain relief of the patients with unilateral lumbosacral radicular pain.

HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO