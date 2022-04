Rik Mehta has just $27,436 cash-on-hand as he seeks to score an off-the-line victory in the Republican primary for Congress in New Jersey’s 6th district. The 2020 GOP nominee for U.S. Senate raised only $26,966 during the first three months of 2022 and $150,791 total Most of that came from a $70,000 personal loan he made to his own campaign; $20,000 of the loan came in Q1 of 2022.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO