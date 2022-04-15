Community Foundation receives grant for trail study

Throughout the pandemic, cracks in the public health system became apparent to those in the field. Inefficient reporting systems and a shortage of workforce data skillsets made it extremely difficult to share critical information about who COVID was impacting in real-time. The University of Minnesota is participating in the TRaining in Informatics for Underrepresented Minorities in Public Health (TRIUMPH), which aims to strengthen the public health data skillsets of underserved students and professional trainees. As a part of the program, the school of nursing is creating an informatics certificate program and the school of public health is creating an informatics track, both set to begin in the fall of 2022.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO