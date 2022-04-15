ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, MI

Community Foundation receives grant for trail study

 2 days ago

Its the next step in completing the Bridge to Bay trail network in St. Clair County. The Convention and Visitors bureau is chipping in to help front the costs of an initial feasibility and engineering study on how to best fill the...

News Channel 3-12

Community Environmental Council receives $300,000 grant to monitor air quality in Guadalupe

GUADALUPE, Calif. – The Community Environmental Council received a $300,000 competitive grant to monitor the air quality, pesticides and wildfire smoke in Guadalupe neighborhoods. The CEC said the grant was awarded by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to implement Assembly Bill 617, which requires the state to support on-the-ground efforts to reduce exposure to The post Community Environmental Council receives $300,000 grant to monitor air quality in Guadalupe appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GUADALUPE, CA
MinnPost

University of Minnesota receives grant to train underrepresented communities in Public Health informatics

Throughout the pandemic, cracks in the public health system became apparent to those in the field. Inefficient reporting systems and a shortage of workforce data skillsets made it extremely difficult to share critical information about who COVID was impacting in real-time. The University of Minnesota is participating in the TRaining in Informatics for Underrepresented Minorities in Public Health (TRIUMPH), which aims to strengthen the public health data skillsets of underserved students and professional trainees. As a part of the program, the school of nursing is creating an informatics certificate program and the school of public health is creating an informatics track, both set to begin in the fall of 2022.
MINNESOTA STATE
Saint Clair County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
County
Saint Clair County, MI
Local
Michigan Society
The Daily Telegram

Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce's Better Together Community Awards are April 28

Join the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce for the Better Together Community Awards on April 28 at Clark Lake Golf Course as we honor our award recipients. Check-in and cocktail hour begins at 4:30 p.m. with dinner and awards beginning at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $25 per person. Please register at IrishHills.com or call the chamber at 517-592-8907.
BROOKLYN, MI

