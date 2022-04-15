Santa Rosa County deputies investigating shooting in Milton

MILTON, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot in Milton.

The SRCSO says the man was shot before 6 a.m. on Myrtle Road.

It happened at Little Man’s Paint & Body shop.

The sheriff’s office says it was a domestic incident and a woman is in custody in connection to the shooting.

The man was taken to the hospital for what are now considered non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said.

No further information is available at this time.

