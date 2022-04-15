Top Plays: Watch the best moments from Florida's Orange & Blue Game

Florida receiver Justin Shorter. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Gator Nation got its first glimpse of Florida coach Billy Napier and his 2022 football team Thursday in the Orange & Blue Game.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson stole the show with 207 yards passing and three total touchdowns, leading the Blue team to a 34-0 win.

Some other standouts on the winning squad were running back Montrell Johnson and tight end Dante Zanders. Johnson rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown, while Zanders had a team-high five catches for 56 yards.

Walk-on tight end Noah Keeter also made three receptions for 53 yards, including a 29-yard catch-and-run and a score. Ja’Markis Weston had the game’s first points, hauling in a 19-yard touchdown pass from Richardson.

Jack Miller led the Orange team and second-time offense. He threw for 121 yards on 13 of 23 passing, but had no touchdowns and was picked off in the end zone.

Demarkcus Bowman was busy in the Orange backfield, toting the rock 17 times for 61 yards and catching four passes for 18 yards. Ja’Quavion Fraziars had a team-high five receptions for 53 yards.

Linebacker Amari Burney finished with double-digit tackles (11) on the Orange team, while safety Mordecai McDaniel led the Blue squad with eight tackles. Defensive backs Donovan McMillon and Jalen Kimber both had interceptions as well.

Watch the best moments from Florida’s spring game with this two-and-a-half-minute recap from UF Athletics.

Highlights from the Gators’ spring game

Billy Napier on the Orange & Blue Game:

“I want to complement our fans and our student body. Certainly, Thursday night football in Gainesville, Florida, it was electric out there. Even better than I expected, to be honest with you. I’m very thankful for the support. We made the decision to move the game, they rallied behind that and showed up. We had a great group of recruits here, as well, and hopefully we can capitalize on that,” Napier said.

“I can’t compliment the players’ work ethic enough, their competitive spirit. One thing about this group now, when you put the ball down, they’re gonna compete. And I think tonight you can see them competing. The practice field has been full of emotion, full of energy. There’s passion. We’ve got to funnel all of that towards execution, poise, discipline. I think that’s where we need to make progress. I think they want to do well. We’ve got to channel all that energy and emotion into the things that will help them play better. Ultimately, it’s about doing your job when it counts.”