Tallahassee, FL

UPDATE: Miccosukkee Roadblock cleared after crash left a car on its side

By Raghad Hamad
WCTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Traffic incident on Miccosukee Road between...

www.wctv.tv

WCTV

Tallahassee man left with serious injuries after Leon County crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A male driver was rushed to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital Saturday night after sustaining serious injuries. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:30 p.m., on Edenfield Road located off U.S. Highway 90 in Leon County where the vehicle left the road, collided into a power pole, numerous sign posts, and two large standing trees.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
