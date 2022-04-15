ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharks Eliminated, Bordeleau Debuts, Véronneau Signs

By JD Young
sanjosehockeynow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJD has his big takeaways from the San Jose Sharks’ 5-4 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks in which the Sharks were officially eliminated from playoff contention. JD looks at how the Sharks’ defense was unable to keep the Blackhawks from...

