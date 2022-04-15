ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

First 2023 Farm Bill Hearing Scheduled for Michigan

By Jamie Dickerman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NAFB.com) – Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow, Chair of the Senate Ag Committee, and Ranking Member John Boozman of Arkansas announced the first 2023 Farm Bill listening session. The hearing will include input...

