ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Missing wallaby found near Memphis Zoo

By Courtney Anderson
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bCQBW_0fANsjBy00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo says the wallaby that went missing after this week’s severe weather caused an exhibit to flood has been found.

Wallaby missing after Memphis Zoo exhibit floods in seconds

Memphis Zoo says the wallaby was found in the service yard near Rainbow Lake on zoo property.

In a statement released Friday morning, the Memphis Zoo says zookeepers spotted new tracks this morning that led them to the wallaby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W0Y3O_0fANsjBy00
photo courtesy of the Memphis Zoo

The wallaby went missing after flooding from Lick Creek forced zoo staff to evacuate the KangaZoo Exhibit . The staff attempted to move 22 kangaroos and four wallabies during the storm.

Tennessee Highway Safety Office stepping up speeding enforcement during ‘Slow Down Tennessee’ campaign

When the staff got the animals to the animal hospital, they realized one of the wallabies was missing.

The zoo says the wallaby is back with his group at the animal hospital and will be examined by the zoo’s senior vet.

The wallaby was found near the area where the Memphis Clovernook Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired is hosting a beeping Easter egg hunt.

The event, which is hosted in partnership with Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, is scheduled to be held at Rainbow Lake Pavilion in Overton Park from 9 a.m. until noon Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
KISS 106

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
Outsider.com

Man Spots ‘Extremely Rare’ Insect in Texas

Everything is bigger in Texas, as they say. But did you know if you kept your eyes peeled there is a chance that you might stumble onto a rare insect in the great state of Texas? Well, you can, as an Ohio man in Texas spotted an “extremely rare” insect outside his Texas hotel room.
TEXAS STATE
WBKR

Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville Welcomes a New Baby Binturong Named Garrett

Everybody loves new babies, right? Well, not everybody. I'm gonna go ahead and give an unpopular opinion...I do NOT think human babies are cute. Let me clarify - I am talking about newborns, fresh out of the over so to speak. I have felt this way for as long as I can remember. I'm even talking about my own kids, too. Sorry, not sorry, that's just how I feel.
EVANSVILLE, IN
UPI News

Rare pink grasshopper found in East Texas

March 24 (UPI) -- A man ended up with an unusual pet when he made an unusual discovery among the Texas foliage -- a pink grasshopper. Dirk Parker, 33, an Ohio man currently working in East Texas as an environmental inspector for pipelines, said he initially didn't realize how rare his discovery was.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Wallabies#Wallaby#The Memphis Zoo
WJHL

JCPD: Death at Woodstone Condos ruled a homicide

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man’s body was found at Woodstone Condominiums in Johnson City. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers responded to a report of a dead male at the condominiums on April 13. The body had been identified as James […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Group accused of breaking into Yancey Co. home, attacking owner

BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – A group of individuals accused of breaking into a Yancey County home and attacking the owner have been arrested. Cody Robert Buchanan (25), Brandon Lee Buchanan (24), Tara Lynn Edwards (27) and James Chadrick Angel (18), all from Burnsville, were arrested for the alleged crime. According to a release from the […]
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
WJHL

One month passes, no sign of missing Surgoinsville man

Surgoinsville, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Surgoinsville Police Department is asking the public for tips in the disappearance of local man Tomas “Tommy” Albritton. The 33-year-old was first reported missing to police by his mother on March 15. The last time she heard from her son was on March 10. “Sometimes, I think there is something […]
SURGOINSVILLE, TN
WJHL

Boy dies in Marion house fire

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — An early-morning house fire in the 100 block of Fortner Avenue took the life of a boy, according to police. At 12:38 a.m. Friday, Smyth County deputies arrived at the scene to find the house engulfed in flames as several crews worked to extinguish the fire. A release from the Smyth […]
MARION, VA
WJHL

Tony Vitello suspended four games by NCAA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Volunteers head baseball coach, Tony Vitello, has been handed a four-game suspension for his actions in Saturday’s win over No. 24 Alabama. Vitello made contact with the third base umpire in the first inning following the ejection of Tennessee’s pitching coach, Frank Anderson. Anderson has been assessed a one-game suspension […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Richlands residents furious over expensive utility rates

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVNS)– Utility rates in the Town of Richlands have increased 20% in the last two years, and residents are looking for answers as to why. Citizens who are on the Richlands Power System are angry with their town council because of what they call fluctuating utility costs. When residents like Laura Mollo and […]
RICHLANDS, VA
WJHL

WJHL

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy