ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

"Unfit": Trump-backed Nebraska GOP candidate accused of groping 8 women — including state senator

By Brett Wilkins
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H4EVe_0fANshQW00

Eight women including a Republican state senator have come forward to accuse Charles Herbster—a front-runner in Nebraska's GOP gubernatorial primary who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump—of sexual assault or other grossly inappropriate behavior, according to a report published Thursday.

The Nebraska Examiner reports Herbster, the CEO of Conklin Company, stands accused by Nebraska state Sen. Julie Slama (R-1) of reaching up her skirt in the middle of a crowded ballroom during the Douglas County Republican Party's annual Elephant Remembers dinner in 2019. Another event attendee told the Examiner that they witnessed the assault; that person and two others also said they saw Herbster grope another woman's buttocks at the dinner.

Responding to the paper's allegations, Slama tweeted a statement affirming that "today's Nebraska Examiner report about Charles Herbster sexually assaulting me in 2019, when I was 22 years old, is true. I indirectly referenced the assault in a February 2022 floor speech in the Legislature and prayed I would never have to relieve this trauma."

"When the Nebraska Examiner contacted me about a witness account of my assault and the seven other women who shared their stories, I was not going to deny the truth," she added. "I am not seeking media attention or any other gain, I simply was not going to lie and say it did not occur. I would request my family's privacy be respected at this difficult time."

According to the Examiner:

Six women... told the Nebraska Examiner that Herbster touched them inappropriately when they were saying hello or goodbye to him, or when they were posing for a photograph by his side. The women said Herbster groped them on their buttocks, outside of their clothes, during political events or beauty pageants.

Each woman said she was grabbed, not inadvertently grazed, by Herbster. A seventh woman said Herbster once cornered her privately and kissed her forcibly. All the incidents occurred between 2017 and this year, according to those involved. The women ranged in age from their late teens to mid-20s at the time of the incidents.

Other than Slama, all of Herbster's accusers spoke to the Examiner on condition of anonymity, with some saying they feared the candidate's wealth and power and others expressing concern for their careers or over how their families and churches would react. Two of the women said they are considering filing police reports.

"Being a conservative Republican woman in politics, you just expect to be treated with respect," one of the women told the Examiner. "To be treated in that way in a public event, in front of everyone, just to prove, I believe, that he could get away with it, and not having recourse, it's terrifying."

"I'm scared for any young women that he would be dealing with in the future," she added. "Don't send your daughters to work for this guy."

The paper continued:

The Nebraska Examiner corroborated six of the women's accounts with at least one witness to each incident. The other two women told at least one person about the incident on the same day it occurred. Each witness and confidant confirmed the women's description of what happened.

One witness said he saw Herbster grope a woman during a large conservative gathering and was appalled. The witness, a combat veteran, asked the woman if she wanted him to intervene. She asked him to restrain himself because she didn't want to cause a scene.

A witness to a different incident showed the Examiner a photograph of a young woman posing with a group after meeting Herbster. Herbster's arm is stretched behind the woman, just below her waist. Both the woman and the witness have confirmed that Herbster was grabbing the woman's buttocks at the time.

Herbster is endorsed by Trump—who in 2015 appointed him chair of the White House Agriculture and Rural Advisory Committee—as well as his son, Donald Trump Jr., who joined the candidate on a three-city campaign tour Wednesday. According to recent polling, Herbster is the front-runner in the GOP gubernatorial primary.

In the wake of Thursday's report, GOP Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and every female state senator—including five Republicans—condemned Herbster's alleged behavior.

"This is beyond horrible," Ricketts said in a statement, adding that Herbster "should beg forgiveness of the women he has preyed upon and seek treatment. Sexual assault is criminal behavior and should disqualify anyone from elected leadership."

The bipartisan group of 13 female state senators said that "this is not a question of politics—it is an issue of character and basic human decency. Charles Herbster's behavior is completely unacceptable for anyone, especially someone seeking a public office of authority and trust. Herbster's actions as outlined by the Nebraska Examiner render him unfit to serve."

For his part, Herbster denied the allegations as "libelous" and "100% false," while blasting the Examiner report as "libelous fake news" by a "leftist news site."

Herbster is the owner and CEO of half a dozen agribusiness and manufacturing companies, including Conklin Company, which bills itself as being "dedicated to having a positive impact on the future of America while building a business to the glory of God."

Comments / 46

Suzanne Tulk
2d ago

could we please find a group of new candidates that keep their hands to themselves, keep their mouths clean and actually have some idea how to goven.

Reply
22
Dan Kemetick
2d ago

Why am I not surprised? Herbster is no different than ANY OTHER REPUBLICAN! Ladies of the evening have long said that Republican politicians are sexually repressed. That's probably why they die younger too.

Reply(3)
13
Kim Brailey
2d ago

Of course because they will melt back into the woodwork if he quits. Enough. We have seen these tactics of the DNC for years now.

Reply(7)
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
Salon

"Little maggot-infested man": Tom Cotton slammed for saying Ketanji Brown Jackson would defend Nazis

"Tom Cotton is the lowest of the low," Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison told the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Wednesday. Angered by the Republican senator's suggestion that Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is set to be confirmed to the Supreme Court this week, "might have" defended the Nazis during the Nuremberg trials, Harrison called Cotton a "little maggot-infested man."
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Julie Slama
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#8 Women#Legislature#Groping#Gop#Republican#Nebraska Examiner#Conklin Company#Elephant Remembers
The Independent

Could Marjorie Taylor Greene be blocked from office? A decision could be made today

A federal judge will have final say this week regarding whether a group of voters seeking to block Marjorie Taylor Greene from mounting a reelection campaign will see their case move forward or end in failure.The controversial Georgia congresswoman is the second GOP member of the House to be targeted by a legal effort to block avowed supporters of former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election from seeking office under the 14th amendment to the US Constitution, which prohibits those who “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the US from holding federal office.A similar...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Convicted Cowboys for Trump founder complains Marjorie Taylor Greene didn’t attend his Capitol riot trial

Couy Griffin, the New Mexico county commissioner convicted Tuesday for trespassing on Capitol grounds during the January 6 riot, is unhappy with Marjorie Taylor Greene and other far right representatives for missing his brief trail in Washington. ““I know Marjorie Taylor Greene personally,” Mr Griffin said outside the courtroom following his guilty verdict on Tuesday. “I didn’t see Marjorie one time around this trial right here that’s affecting January 6. I didn’t see Louie Gohmert here. I didn’t see Matt Gaetz.”In a statement provided to Newsweek, a spokesperson for Ms Greene wrote that “Congresswoman Greene has been one of the...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
100K+
Followers
15K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy