Coastal Carolina University gives all clear after police situation near campus

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University warned students late Friday morning to stay away from Todd Boulevard due to a “heavy police presence.”

The information was sent out via social media and in an alert to students. Officers were called to the area at about 11 a.m., according to authorities.

Todd Boulevard is north of the university’s football stadium, just off Highway 544.

The university tweeted at about 11:40 a.m. that the situation was cleared and that there was no threat to the campus.

Further information was not immediately available. News13 has reached out to police agencies for more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.