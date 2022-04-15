ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Third bus of illegal immigrants arrives in Washington, DC, from Texas

By MaryAnn Martinez
 2 days ago

A third busload of illegal immigrants arrived in Washington, DC, from Texas on Friday morning after the head of US Customs and Border Protection knocked the move by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to send the new arrivals to the nation’s capital.

Abbott’s office did not immediately confirm the number of migrants on the third bus, but Fox News reported that approximately 30 were on board.

The transports have been arriving in DC at a rate of one per day since Wednesday. The first bus carried 24 illegal immigrants, while the second bus — which arrived Thursday — carried just 14.

Abbott announced last week he would send busloads of immigrants to Washington in response to the Biden administration’s border policies, including the planned lifting of the Title 42 health protocol .

Migrants from Venezuela arrive at Union Station in Washington, DC.Craig Hudson for The Washington Post via Getty Images
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is trying to counter federal immigrant policies. A third migrant bus arrived in Washington on April 15, 2022.

The migrants on the buses have been granted permission to stay in the US while their asylum claims make their way through the court system. They are legally allowed to be in the country and have permission to travel while they are monitored by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They must volunteer to be transported to Washington.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management is charged with busing the immigrants to DC. The agency has not released information about future transports or how many immigrants are scheduled to be on each bus, each of which has the capacity to carry up to 40 migrants.

“Governor Abbott is taking actions to move migrants without adequately coordinating with the federal government and local border communities. CBP has always worked closely with and supported border communities in Texas, many of which CBP personnel call home,” Commissioner Chris Magnus said in a statement Thursday.

“We all have a shared interest in maintaining safe, orderly, and humane immigration processes, and assistance from the state should be carefully coordinated with us.”

Abbott’s office had no immediate response.

Comments / 29

It be that way
2d ago

They need to be sent to Bidens, Harris, Pelosi, Schumer, AOC, Omar, Bush, Watters home towns by the bus loads.

Reply
7
Tony Gist
2d ago

how's that Texas governor I'd send two or three buses daily to Washington DC fill them up like they got the rest of towns filled up

Reply(1)
6
Bob F Mcdonald
2d ago

Good keep the sewer rats flowing into Texas how about other jumping on this band wagon start dumping them in Brandon’s home state right onhis front lawn

Reply
3
