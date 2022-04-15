ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

How Scottie Scheffler uses his Masters green jacket to mess with his wife

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vluBw_0fANsVmg00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11yVi9_0fANsVmg00 Scottie Scheffler recently joked about the green jacket addition to his wardrobe following his 2022 Masters winPGA TOUR

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler seems to have found a new way to evade household chores.

The 25-year-old golfer, who won the 2022 Masters last Sunday , his first-ever major title, recently joked to GolfDigest about how he’s adjusted to having a green jacket now a part of his wardrobe.

“I’ve just put it on a few times around the house when trying to mess with Meredith,” Scheffler said of his wife . “When she tries to get me to clean the dishes or something like that, I’ll put the jacket on and be like, ‘Really, I still have to do this?’ I’ve had some fun with her with that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19sQe4_0fANsVmg00 Scheffler celebrated with wife Meredith Scudder after his Masters win on Sunday, April 10, 2022PGA TOUR
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uAi2c_0fANsVmg00 The couple shared a kiss on the course at Augusta National on Sunday, April 10, 2022Getty Images

Scheffler has been married to his high-school sweetheart, Meredith Scudder, since 2020. During last weekend’s tournament at Augusta National, cameras captured Scudder tearing up as Scheffler sealed his Masters win.

Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 ranked golfer, finished the final round Sunday at 1-under par and 10-under for the tournament. Once Scheffler sank his final putt, Scudder joined him on the green for a kiss .

In an interview Sunday evening, Scheffler spoke about how Scudder encouraged him in the hours leading up to his afternoon tee time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g9uHE_0fANsVmg00 Scheffler and Scudder participated in the annual Par 3 contest on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, ahead of the MastersGetty Images

“I cried like a baby this morning,” the New Jersey native recalled. “I was so stressed out. I didn’t know what to do. I was sitting there telling Meredith, ‘I don’t think I’m ready for this. I’m not ready, I don’t feel like I’m ready for this kind of stuff.’ I just felt overwhelmed.

“She told me, ‘Who are you to say that you are not ready?’ What we talked about is that God is in control and that the Lord is leading me; and if today is my time, it’s my time.”

Scheffler now has four PGA Tour wins to his name. Prior to the Masters, he won the WM Phoenix Open in February, followed by the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, respectively, in March.

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Who is Cameron Smith's girlfriend: Meet Shanel Naoum

Cameron Smith is flying the flag for Australia on the PGA Tour in 2022 and he is looking to become the first Aussie to win The Masters since Adam Scott in 2013. Smith shot the best score of the day on Saturday to get within three shots of World No.1 Scottie Scheffler. His 68 helped him to reach 6-under-par for the week.
CELEBRITIES
thegolfnewsnet.com

Jordan Spieth’s wife Annie Verret: Photos, bio

Page 1 of 8 — Jordan Spieth's wife, Annie Verret, has been along the three-time major champion's side since getting together after the pair knew each other in high school. Now, they're husband and wife, and Spieth won as a father for the first time at the 2022 RBC Heritage.
GOLF
Centre Daily

Jordan Spieth Adds to His Impressive PGA Tour Résumé

Jordan Spieth won a PGA Tour event for the second straight Easter weekend, rallying from three shots down to claim the RBC Heritage in a playoff on Sunday. Spieth had gone a year without a PGA Tour title, with his last championship coming last April at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s Jim Nantz’s favorite time of year. We don’t know that for sure, but it has to be, right? The legendary play-by-play announcer is calling the Final Four this weekend and The Masters next weekend. What’s better than that?. Nantz, one of the best play-by-play announcers...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masters#Phoenix Open#Augusta National
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac’s Masters Towel Is Going Viral

Paige Spiranac is ready for The Masters. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality unveiled her 2022 Masters towel on social media on Tuesday morning. Spiranac, who played at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has since become a sports media personality. Tuesday morning, Spiranac unveiled...
BEAUTY & FASHION
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Spieth claims 2022 RBC Heritage via playoff with Patrick Cantlay for first win as a father

Even the best putters go through stretches where the hole looks small. Jordan Spieth admitted to feeling that way on Saturday. But winners know how to win, and on Sunday along the marshy shore of Calibogue Sound Spieth proved that he still knows how to find a way to close and collect the trophy, Tartan jacket and the seven-figure check that came with it (and pushed his career earnings over $50 million).
GOLF
Reuters

Spieth in shock after missing another tiny putt

April 16 (Reuters) - Two weeks after missing a two-foot putt by being overly casual, Jordan Spieth had an even more astonishing faux pas from a shorter distance at RBC Heritage tournament in South Carolina on Saturday. Spieth this time missed from a distance officially measured at only 18 inches,...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

How a pro golfer’s $10 Nassau spiraled into a $900 payday

Michael Allen has had a long career in professional golf. The 63-year-old currently competes on the PGA Tour Champions where he has eight victories, including the 2009 Senior PGA. But it turns out, the most competitive action he’s seen in recent years may be happening off the pro circuit.
MESA, AZ
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Golf Reporter Amanda Balionis

Golf season is in full swing. The Masters, the first major of the year, took place at Augusta National last weekend. This weekend, the golf world is at the RBC Heritage. That includes veteran reporter Amanda Balionis, who was on the call for The Masters and is at the RBC Heritage this week.
NFL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy