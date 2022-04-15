ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

NYC teen shot, 2 more hurt during possible car break-ins, cops say

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

A teen was shot and two others injured as they apparently tried to steal from cars in Queens early Friday, cops said.

The victims – two 16-year-old boys and one 19-year-old – may have been trying to break into vehicles or steal catalytic converters on 65th Place near Woodside Avenue around 2:30 a.m. when someone fired at them, police said.

One of the 16-year-old boys was shot in the left thigh before the trio took off on a scooter and started driving against the flow of traffic on 65th Street, cops said.

There, they slammed head-on into a car stopped at a red light – with a male off-duty police officer from New Jersey behind the wheel, cops said.

The driver was not hurt, police said.

The teens were taken into custody on scene for possession of burglar’s tools, authorities said.

The other 16-year-old boy suffered road rash injuries to his arm and back, and the 19-year-old sustained a broken right femur, cops said.

In an unrelated incident hours earlier in Brooklyn, a 31-year-old man was shot on Ocean Parkway near Ditmas Avenue in Kensington around 11:15 p.m., police said.

He walked into the Kings County Hospital Center with gunshot wounds to his back and legs, and reported that he heard shots and felt pain.

He did not provide any suspect descriptions and no arrests have been made, cops said.

Another man was shot around 9:45 p.m. inside a building on West 25th Street near Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island, police said.

Two men who were outside the building started shooting into the lobby, striking him in the left leg, cops said.

The suspects fled and no arrests have been made.

Comments / 12

Guest
2d ago

If the mayor and city council will not do anything to improve crime control, people will. It’s not the police’ fault if the democratic machine in NYC thinks such crimes should be handled by non-police means but it will be their constituents who are taken down in this manner.

Reply
4
rabbitrun
2d ago

I cant wait to see what happens come this summer ,I could turn out to be a repeat of the Spike Lee movie Do the Right Thing

Reply(2)
2
