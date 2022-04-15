ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charnett Moffett, expansive bassist who could challenge legends, dies at 54

By Martin Johnson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBassist Charnett Moffett, a stylistically agnostic staple of the jazz scene since the '80s, died last week on April 12 at Stanford University Hospital following a heart attack. He was 54. The news was confirmed by his publicist, Lydia Liebman; Moffett was with his wife and musical collaborator Jana Herzen at...

