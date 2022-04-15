ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Editorial: Don’t let lobbyists blow smoke. Ban flavored vapes

darientimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in the first days of this legislative session in Hartford — all of two months ago — we called for lawmakers to seize an easy opportunity to shield Connecticut’s children. “Connecticut has struggled to put a stop to the sale of flavored vapes due to...

www.darientimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Post

As CT considers banning flavored vapes, resistance remains strong

A push for Connecticut to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, which has drawn fierce resistance from the vaping industry and concern from some lawmakers, faces a key vote in the General Assembly this week. Rep. Jonathan Steinberg, D-Westport, co-chair of the public health committee, said he expects the bill...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Stamford, CT
Government
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Government
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
State
Rhode Island State
riverheadlocal

People convicted of marijuana-related offenses or their relatives to get first shot at retail licenses, under proposed regulations

People affected by old laws that criminalized marijuana will be the first to open adult-use cannabis retail businesses under new regulations proposed by the New York State Office of Cannabis Management’s Cannabis Control Board. The regulations require that the first adult-use retail dispensary licenses be given to a business...
RIVERHEAD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lobbyists#Flavored Tobacco#Smuggling#American#Big Tobacco
CNET

Where Is Marijuana Legal? State Laws and Federal Cannabis Legislation

Days after the House passed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, which eliminates federal criminal penalties for cannabis and requires courts to expunge convictions of nonviolent marijuana offenders, the Congressional Cannabis Caucus announced Republican Rep. Brian Mast as its newest co-chair. The MORE Act passed the House 220-204, mostly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Phys.org

An expert on trends in gun sales and gun violence in pandemic America

Gun sales have risen in recent years, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Feb. 28, 2022, SciLine interviewed Garen Wintemute—an emergency medicine physician at the University of California, Davis, Medical Center and director of the California Firearm Violence Research Center—about what's driving this change and what gun usage and culture looks like in America two years into the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Missouri Independent

U.S. House votes to decriminalize marijuana in federal law

The U.S. House passed legislation Friday to legalize marijuana nationally, but its future is much less clear in the Senate. The House voted 220-204 to approve the measure, which would fix the split between federal law and 19 states where recreational marijuana is legal. Three Republicans joined all but two Democrats in approving the measure. Matt Gaetz and […] The post U.S. House votes to decriminalize marijuana in federal law appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Record

Colorado lawmakers want to make it easier for same-sex parents to adopt their own kids

About two and a half years ago, Jen Snook and Lisa Dacey wanted to add a fourth to their burgeoning Boulder family. The married couple had already given birth to a daughter in California in 2017. They conceived with artificial insemination and Snook carried their daughter. The couple paid a $20 adoption fee to make sure all 50 states recognized Dacey as their daughter’s parent, as well.
COLORADO STATE
protocol.com

California's privacy law was supposed to be a model. Then lobbyists got to work.

One morning back in February, Utah state Sen. Kirk Cullimore introduced an updated version of the bill that would soon become the state’s digital privacy law. His measure would be simpler for consumers and less burdensome for business than the California rules that have come to define state privacy in the U.S., the Republican told his fellow members of the tax committee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Lawmakers shouldn’t be able to flee from questions on ‘divisive concepts’ bills

It is not a good look when a member of the Ohio House of Representatives is caught on camera fleeing members of the press while asking them not to “harass” her. What made it even more exceptionally odd was that this member of the Ohio House, state Rep. Jean Schmidt, R-Loveland, happened to have previously […] The post Lawmakers shouldn’t be able to flee from questions on ‘divisive concepts’ bills appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
The Week

Putting more guns on the street

As gun violence soars across the nation, many states are making it far easier to buy and carry concealed weapons. Here's everything you need to know:. A growing number of states have passed laws authorizing citizens to carry weapons in public without a license. In 2011, only a single state, Vermont, allowed "permitless carry." But as of last month, when Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, and Alabama passed such laws, 25 states do. Eleven of those states passed their laws within the past year. It's part of an aggressive effort to roll back state gun restrictions; at the same time, congressional Republicans have blocked all efforts to expand federal gun-safety laws. The removal of restrictions comes at a time when gun violence in the U.S. is surging. Gun purchases hit a record 22.8 million sales in 2020 — and in the same year, gun-related deaths reached a new high, at more than 45,000. National statistics for 2021 aren't yet compiled, but many cities have reported even worse numbers for gun violence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Better Government Association

Illinois Rep. Mary Miller claims Biden administration is encouraging kids to take "castration" drugs, undergo surgeries

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller claimed in a tweet that the Biden administration is encouraging children to use “chemical castration drugs” and undergo gender-reassignment surgeries. “The Biden Administration is engaging in extreme ‘woke’ politics by encouraging children to take chemical castration drugs and undergo surgeries, and they are lying...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy