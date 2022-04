If you want to learn about the health of wild animals in the forests of Maine, pay attention to what’s going on with the American marten. Research at the University of Maine led by Alessio Mortelliti, an associate professor in UMaine’s department of wildlife, fisheries and conservation biology, found that studying marten can tell scientists a great deal about 11 other mammals living in the state.

MAINE STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO