Teenager standing on Phoenix street hit by truck, dies
PHOENIX – A teenage boy was hit by a truck and killed in Phoenix on Thursday night while he was standing in...ktar.com
PHOENIX – A teenage boy was hit by a truck and killed in Phoenix on Thursday night while he was standing in...ktar.com
I have told you time and again time? move everything 30ft from the roadways...give pedestrian back the right of way. this law was written in the 1920s and needs to be revised. sidewalks and busses,bicycles,people, need to be atleast 30ft. from the roads.It gives them a chance to get out of the way if a wreck. period!!!
People are dying crossing a crosswalks, sitting at a bus stop,school zones just walking on the sidewalk. Go do your research! Last year on various occasions Drivers sped through school zones in different school districts running children over. Drivers & Pedestrians are so distracted anymore it really does not matter.In this case the Driver may not have been at fault.Last year I was driving on 71st Ave & I could see 3 kids waiting at a bus stop yet as I proceeded to get closer they ran out & laughed! They needed a a week at "Boot camp" to teach them proper behavior!
Comments / 11