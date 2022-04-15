The Dyson V8 Absolute is currently $50 off — Get it before it’s gone

We are head first into spring , and that means it’s time for all sorts of spring cleaning .

Maybe you’ve finally decided to go through your mess of a closet, or perhaps you’ve taken on the feat of sorting your beauty products into makeup organizers . But we have another spring cleaning option for you.

Right now, you can head over to Dyson and score the coveted Dyson V8 Absolute for $50 off to kickstart your home cleaning game.

This discount rings the Dyson V8 Absolute in at $450, which compares to the original price of $500.

That means, you can enjoy a lightweight and versatile vacuum with up to 40 minutes of run time and two power modes at a discounted price.

Dyson

Not only that, but the vacuum comes with a soft roller cleaner head, crevice tool, mini motorized tool, docking station and charger. You can also look forward to a mini soft dusting pan, direct drive cleaner head and combination tool.

With the above tools, you’ll seamlessly clean carpets, gently clean hard floors and transform your vacuum into a handheld.

But we get it — $450 can still be a bit steep for a vacuum. Though, it’s totally worth it.

With over 3,250 4.6/5 star reviews , and 91% of those reviewers saying they would recommend the product to a friend, it’s undoubtably a stellar product.

“Friends have recommended that I get this vacuum for months,” said one reviewer. “I procrastinated a lot before my purchase — what was I thinking! I never should have waited on this vacuum — it’s the best ever.”

Another said, “How I ever lived without this vacuum is beyond me. I love the ease in which I can clean everything. Yes it’s pricey but it’s worth every penny. Do yourself a favor get a Dyson vacuum.”

Interested in more Dyson news and shopping? Then check out the Dyson Air-Purifying Headphones , the Mother’s Day Supersonic Hair Dryer and the all new 2022 Airwrap .

