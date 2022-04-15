ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The Dyson V8 Absolute is currently $50 off — Get it before it’s gone

By Ruby McAuliffe
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ysNs_0fANqhUw00

We are head first into spring , and that means it’s time for all sorts of spring cleaning .

Maybe you’ve finally decided to go through your mess of a closet, or perhaps you’ve taken on the feat of sorting your beauty products into makeup organizers . But we have another spring cleaning option for you.

Right now, you can head over to Dyson and score the coveted Dyson V8 Absolute for $50 off to kickstart your home cleaning game.

This discount rings the Dyson V8 Absolute in at $450, which compares to the original price of $500.

That means, you can enjoy a lightweight and versatile vacuum with up to 40 minutes of run time and two power modes at a discounted price.

Dyson V8 Absolute , $450, original price: $500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cH5Li_0fANqhUw00 Dyson

Not only that, but the vacuum comes with a soft roller cleaner head, crevice tool, mini motorized tool, docking station and charger. You can also look forward to a mini soft dusting pan, direct drive cleaner head and combination tool.

With the above tools, you’ll seamlessly clean carpets, gently clean hard floors and transform your vacuum into a handheld.

Buy Now

But we get it — $450 can still be a bit steep for a vacuum. Though, it’s totally worth it.

With over 3,250 4.6/5 star reviews , and 91% of those reviewers saying they would recommend the product to a friend, it’s undoubtably a stellar product.

“Friends have recommended that I get this vacuum for months,” said one reviewer. “I procrastinated a lot before my purchase — what was I thinking! I never should have waited on this vacuum — it’s the best ever.”

Another said, “How I ever lived without this vacuum is beyond me. I love the ease in which I can clean everything. Yes it’s pricey but it’s worth every penny. Do yourself a favor get a Dyson vacuum.”

Interested in more Dyson news and shopping? Then check out the Dyson Air-Purifying Headphones , the Mother’s Day Supersonic Hair Dryer and the all new 2022 Airwrap .

Check out New York Post Shopping for more content.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Amazon Quietly Launched Two Huge Home and Kitchen Sales with Discounts Up to 73% Off

If you're in need of new kitchen supplies, fresh bedding, or other home essentials, now's the time to get them. Amazon quietly launched not one, but two huge events for the weekend: a Kitchen Essentials sale and a Home Essentials sale. Both comprise hundreds of markdowns on top-rated products from brands like KitchenAid, Farberware, Casper, Sabatier, Nutribullet, and more. Markdowns are up to 73 percent off, and deals start at $5.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dyson V8 Absolute
SPY

The 21 Best Carpet Cleaners for Getting Stubborn Stains Out of Your Rugs and Carpets

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The right rug or carpet can really tie a room together. But an ugly, noticeable stain on a rug can really make the whole look fall apart. By being prepared with one of the best carpet cleaners, you’ll always have everything you need to eliminate stains before they become a permanent, attention-stealing and potentially stinky problem. The best carpet cleaner solutions are numerous and easy to find these days. Most often, they work using...
HOME & GARDEN
BGR.com

This best-selling nonstick frying pan is $14 and shoppers are obsessed

You undoubtedly have a routine that involves some amount of research before you make a purchase online. We all do. It doesn’t matter if it’s a big purchase or a small one. The bottom line is that you want to make sure you’re getting your money’s worth. When someone says they found the best nonstick frying pan, you’re not simply going to take their word for it.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
HOME & GARDEN
Popular Science

How we vanquished the strong pet odors in our new home

There’s nothing that can dampen the joy of moving into a new place quite like the strong, unwanted smell of someone else’s pets. That’s what we were up against when we recently moved into a new home after the previous owners—and their cat and two large-breed dogs—vacated the premises. But with some know-how, a bit of research, and good ol’ trial and error, we managed to freshen up our place. Now, what we learned can help you avoid some of the worst parts of this potentially arduous job.
PETS
SPY

The Best Deals To Shop Today, from Amazon To Zappos – Save on Gadgets, Cookware, Designer Fashion

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is officially here, which means that there are fantastic new opportunities to save. As always, Amazon is sharing some fantastic savings to enjoy over the weekend. Right now, you can save on top-rated Theragun massage guns, at-home Covid tests, and Kasa smart light bulbs. You can also snag some great deals on select outdoor furniture and items at Walmart. Because we’re always searching for the top deals online, we’ve collected today’s top deals...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

It’s Back! This Amazon Coupon Lets You Snag Kasa Smart Plugs For Just $6.25 Each

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. We have a simple question: do you want to live in a smart home or a dumb home? Because whether you like it or not, the rise of smart home technology implies the existence of the out-of-touch dumb home. Thankfully, you don’t need to drop thousands of dollars on a DIY renovation project and buy a ton of smart lights to upgrade your home. Instead, we found an Amazon coupon that lets you...
ELECTRONICS
SheKnows

Aldi Has the Cutest Spring Doormats Right Now & They are Under $10

Spring cleaning isn’t just about organizing your closet and completing a list of chores. It’s also an excuse to switch up your home décor to usher in a new season. Goodbye dreary winter colors, hello spring pastels! One fun way to welcome spring into your home is with a pretty new doormat from Aldi, which are only available for a limited time.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

This Is the “It” Throw Blanket You’ve Been Seeing Everywhere

I’ll never forget my favorite sweater from my childhood. Knit by my beloved aunt, it was red and chunky and had one detail I absolutely loved: pom-poms. Life is just better with pom-poms. I don’t know why those small fluffy balls instantly add sunshine to the day, but they do. And while I might not be able to wear that sweater with its cheerful tufts anymore, I can parlay that joy into its grownup version: pom-pom throw blankets.
LIFESTYLE
Real Simple

Freshen Up Your Bathroom With This Shopper-Loved Towel Set That's Only $27

Spring cleaning often means digging deep into the nooks and crannies of your home that you sometimes overlook. But what about the spaces and pieces you use everyday? Your bathroom is one area that has items you use in heavy rotation, like your towels, and if refreshing your home has you thinking it might be time to buy more towels or replace old ones, this under-$30 set from Amazon has shoppers impressed.
SHOPPING
People

Shoppers Say This Robot Vacuum Gets Their Carpets Cleaner Than a Dyson, and It's More Than $100 Off Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As satisfying as it is to have a home free of dirt and grime, it's often far less enjoyable to do the work needed to get the place looking spiffy — especially when it comes to vacuuming. Guiding an upright vacuum cleaner across each room can be tiresome and difficult, which is why robot vacuums that put in the effort for you can be such life-savers. And one of the best on the market, the Kenmore 31510 robot vacuum, is currently on sale at Amazon, 42 percent off its regular price, to be exact.
ELECTRONICS
Elle

Dyson's Airwrap Just Received A Revamp

The Dyson Airwrap is undoubtedly one of the most forward-thinking beauty innovations of recent years – and while it may divide opinion (especially considering the not-insignificant price tag involved) there are plenty of us who consider it the ultimate styling investment. If you’re still unaware of this game-changing hair...
HAIR CARE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy