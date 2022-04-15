ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British Airways stopped Ukrainian family from boarding flight to the UK despite turning up with the correct travel documents - because grandmother had lost her passport

By Jacob Thorburn For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

British Airways has apologised after family of Ukrainian refugees were barred from boarding their flight despite all three passengers having the correct documentation.

The family, which included an eight-year-old girl, had fled their home in Kharkiv, northeast Ukraine, which has faced some of the most devastating attacks from Russian troops since the invasion began on February 24.

Despite Vira Rybalchenko, 68, losing her passport during the evacuation, she was told by the British embassy she could still travel because she had retained paper copies and a UK visa.

The group had travelled more than 800 miles to Warsaw in Poland, where they had been due to fly to the London with BA under the government's maligned Homes for Ukraine scheme.

They passed through security without issue, but shortly before they were due to depart British Airways' staff wrongly informed Ms Rybalchenko she would not be allowed to fly without the original passport.

Her daughter, Hanna Zakhovaieva, described the experience as 'horrible' and said they were left without 'explanation or apology' by BA at the time of the incident.

The airline has since offered a public apology and a full refund as compensation for the confusion, reports the Guardian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VAsdl_0fANqaJr00
British Airways has apologised after a Ukrainian family fleeing war were barred from boarding their flight bound for London Heathrow despite all three passengers having the correct documentation. [File image]

The family had arrived at Warsaw airport for 6am for their 8.25am flight bound for London Heathrow.

But to their dismay, and the shock of visa officials at the airport, they were turned away after Ms Rybalchenko could not produce a physical copy of her lost passport.

Ms Zakhovaieva, 37, said: 'This was a horrible experience and my mum was absolutely shocked. I couldn't leave my mum in Poland because she doesn't understand the language and doesn't know anyone or have anywhere to stay.'

Eight-year-old Sofiaa had been left 'very traumatised' by the Russian invasion, and still speaks to her father, Konstantin, each day in Kharkiv to ensure he is 'still alive'.

Ms Zakhovaieva claims she saw another family being turned away by BA staff. The airline has yet to confirm how many Ukrainian families have been turned away in similar circumstances.

The visa centre at the airport 'were shocked that BA didn't allow us to board', she added. 'They said this is a massive issue that a lot of families will face.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05itaR_0fANqaJr00
The family, which included an eight-year-old girl, had fled their home in Kharkiv, (pictured) which has faced some of the most devastating attacks from Russian troops since the invasion began on February 24

BA said in a statement: 'We're very sorry for the genuine error made by our team when trying to follow Home Office guidance and we've put measures in place to ensure this doesn't happen again.

'We're making contact with the family to apologise and will be providing a full refund of their tickets.'

Eventually, they were allowed to board an 8pm flight to the capital via LOT Airlines, after an employee with Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air created a temporary travel document for them.

Ms Zakhovaieva, her daughter and mother are now living with their host family in Surrey.

In recent weeks, BA has been at the centre of travel chaos for thousands of travellers due to staff shortages and an IT failure.

TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Ends a Popular Pandemic-Era Policy (You Won't Be Happy)

During the pandemic, Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report and its chief rivals Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report shut down from March 2020 through July 2021. During that period, however, all three companies kept taking reservations for future cruises.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

China plane crash: Flight data shows Boeing 737 jet had briefly pulled out of a 22,000-ft nosedive

Flight data has suggested that the China Eastern plane that crashed earlier this week had pulled out of a 22,000-feet dive and begun to climb back before another dive sent the Boeing 737-800 jet plummeting to the ground. Flight MU5735, which was travelling from Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou in Guangdong province, crashed on Monday. There were 132 people aboard the Boeing 737-800 jet. But no survivors were found even though rescue efforts were underway for nearly two days before rain suspended operations on Wednesday. Data provided by Swedish air traffic monitoring service FlightRadar24 suggested that...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Rishi and billionaire heiress wife are accused of 'breathtaking hypocrisy' after it emerges she has 'non-dom' status despite living in Downing St - and could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax while he increased burden on families

Rishi Sunak is scrambling to quell a row over his billionaire heiress wife's 'non-dom' status today amid claims she could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax. Akshata Murthy, whose father is one of India's richest men, is facing scrutiny after it emerged she has kept the status despite living in 11 Downing Street with the Chancellor and their children.
INCOME TAX
