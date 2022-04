BOSTON (CBS) — It took until the middle of April, but Zdeno Chara has finally found the back of the net. The veteran among veterans tallied a goal late in Thursday night’s Islanders loss to the Penguins. The goal itself was mostly meaningless — it briefly cut New York’s deficit to 5-3 with 68 seconds left to play — but for Chara, it ended a 108-game stretch without a goal. Prior to that blast from the top of the faceoff circle, Chara hadn’t scored since Feb. 1 of 2021 in a game against the Bruins, when he was playing for the Washington...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO