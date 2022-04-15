Flood Warning issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 00:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Escambia; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida Central Escambia County in northwestern Florida * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1103 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles west of Ensley, moving east at 40 mph. Another severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Quintette, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Ferry Pass and Brent around 1115 PM CDT. Pace, Floridatown and Pea Ridge around 1120 PM CDT. Bagdad around 1130 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO