Brown County, IL

Flood Warning issued for Brown by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-15 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Line Of Severe Storms Will Bring Downpours, Strong Winds, Possible Isolated Tornadoes

Potentially severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts will sweep through the region on the final day of the winter season on Saturday, March 19. "The threat will stem from an area of low pressure and its associated cold front that will march eastward through the Ohio Valley and Northeast through the day Saturday and into the evening hours Saturday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
County
Brown County, IL
State
Illinois State
City
La Grange, IL
City
Meredosia, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mayes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 07:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tulsa. Target Area: Mayes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MAYES...WAGONER AND WEST CENTRAL CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 704 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles northeast of Oneta to 2 miles north of Tullahassee, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations in or near the path include Broken Arrow... Wagoner Coweta... Sequoyah State Park Oneta... Redbird Mazie HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
MAYES COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 23:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total valley snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will cause rapid accumulations in parts of Shoshone county this evening. Motorists can expect winter driving conditions in areas of rapid accumulation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow clinging to trees may produce scattered tree damage and isolated power outages.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Illinois River
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with 4 to 5 inches on US 2 from Happy`s Inn to Marion. Higher totals of 5 to 8 inches for Lookout Pass. Watch for ice formation as snow melts on roads and refreezes. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hancock, Harrison, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 23:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in New Orleans. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Pearl River A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL ST. TAMMANY PARISH...SOUTHWESTERN HARRISON...HANCOCK AND SOUTHWESTERN PEARL RIVER COUNTIES At 1114 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Stennis Space Center to near Pearlington to near Slidell, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Slidell, Picayune, Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Diamondhead, Pearl River, Madisonville, Kiln, Pearlington, Lacombe, Shoreline Park, Stennis Space Center and Slidell Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 263 and 273. Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 29. Interstate 12 between mile markers 65 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 8. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Escambia, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 00:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Escambia; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida Central Escambia County in northwestern Florida * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1103 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles west of Ensley, moving east at 40 mph. Another severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Quintette, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Ferry Pass and Brent around 1115 PM CDT. Pace, Floridatown and Pea Ridge around 1120 PM CDT. Bagdad around 1130 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 20:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southern Mississippi. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Harrison and southeastern Hancock Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1130 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Shoreline Park, or near Waveland, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Diamondhead and Shoreline Park. This includes Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 9 and 15. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Begin needed preparations at home or with your vehicle. Travel may become difficult, so plan accordingly. Target Area: Lewis WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 inches or more possible. Greatest accumulations will be across the Tug Hill Plateau. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult. Power outages will be possible especially over the higher terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A mix of rain and snow will arrive into the watch area Monday afternoon. The precipitation will change to snow early Monday night. The snow could become heavy at times. The snow will be heavy and wet and could cause power outages in addition to travel impacts. The higher terrain will see the greatest snowfall. Lower elevations will see less snowfall.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Covington, Jefferson Davis, Lamar, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 20:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Covington; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Marion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Marion, southeastern Covington, northwestern Lamar and southern Jefferson Davis Counties through 1145 PM CDT At 1120 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Carson, or 15 miles north of Columbia, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Melba around 1135 PM CDT. Sumrall around 1145 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Bassfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Walsh County, Grand Forks, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 23:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Pembina WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Pembina, Eastern Walsh and Grand Forks Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Areas of heavy falling snow will significantly reduce the visibility. The gusty northwest winds tonight may result in areas of blowing snow and reduced visibilities.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Dallas, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CDT for southwestern Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark; Dallas; Ouachita The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Clark County in southwestern Arkansas Southwestern Dallas County in southwestern Arkansas Northwestern Ouachita County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1203 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Hollywood to near Prescott to 8 miles south of Hope, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Camden... Gurdon Sparkman... Chidester Okolona... Whelen Springs Beirne... Poison Springs State Park Richwoods... White Oak Lake State Park Burtsell... Curtis Ouachita... Reader Vaden... Troy Tates Bluff... Pine Grove Dalark... Bragg City This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 53 and 66. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Mahnomen, Norman, West Becker by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 23:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Clay; Mahnomen; Norman; West Becker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Norman, Clay, Mahnomen and West Becker Counties. In North Dakota, Cass County. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel may be difficult. The gusty northwest winds tonight may result in areas of blowing snow and reduced visibilities.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dakota, Goodhue, Rice, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dakota; Goodhue; Rice; Steele The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Dakota County in east central Minnesota Northern Steele County in south central Minnesota Southwestern Goodhue County in southeastern Minnesota Rice County in south central Minnesota * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 744 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Owatonna to Morristown, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Faribault around 755 PM CDT. Kenyon around 800 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Dundas, Wanamingo, Nerstrand, Northfield, Zumbrota, Stanton, Cannon Falls and Goodhue. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN

