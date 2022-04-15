ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-15 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 01:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Okaloosa; Santa Rosa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR OKALOOSA AND SOUTHEASTERN SANTA ROSA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning are exiting the warned area and are weakening as they do so. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire at 1230 AM CDT.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Saturday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-18 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Coast; Northern Humboldt Interior WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 2 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast and Northern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 2 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Harrison, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in New Orleans. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Pearl River A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL ST. TAMMANY PARISH...SOUTHWESTERN HARRISON...HANCOCK AND SOUTHWESTERN PEARL RIVER COUNTIES At 1114 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Stennis Space Center to near Pearlington to near Slidell, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Slidell, Picayune, Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Diamondhead, Pearl River, Madisonville, Kiln, Pearlington, Lacombe, Shoreline Park, Stennis Space Center and Slidell Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 263 and 273. Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 29. Interstate 12 between mile markers 65 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 8. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 00:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms are producing destructive winds. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Okaloosa; Santa Rosa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR OKALOOSA AND SOUTHEASTERN SANTA ROSA COUNTIES At 1152 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Baker to 5 miles northwest of Wright to 4 miles southeast of Navarre Beach, moving east at 40 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR EAST-CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST SANTA ROSA COUNTY AND MUCH OF OKALOOSA COUNTY IN FLORIDA. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Crestview, Niceville, Destin, Eglin AFB, Valparaiso, Mary Esther, Ocean City, Lake Lorraine, Baker, Navarre, Shalimar, Cinco Bayou and Navarre Beach. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bay, Holmes, Walton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 01:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Bay; Holmes; Walton; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida Walton County in the Panhandle of Florida Western Holmes County in the Panhandle of Florida Southwestern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1210 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Crestview to near Niceville to 6 miles south of Destin, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Santa Rosa Beach, De Funiak Springs, Eglin Air Force Base, Union, Liberty, Freeport, Ponce De Leon, Pond Creek, Oakwood Hills, Cluster Springs, Portland, Alpine Heights, Villa Tasso, Blue Mountain Beach, Arrant Settlement, De Funiak Spring Airport, Seaside, Rock Hill, Glendale and Pleasant Ridge. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Escambia, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 00:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Escambia; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida Central Escambia County in northwestern Florida * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1103 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles west of Ensley, moving east at 40 mph. Another severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Quintette, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Ferry Pass and Brent around 1115 PM CDT. Pace, Floridatown and Pea Ridge around 1120 PM CDT. Bagdad around 1130 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 21:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-21 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Escambia FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Alabama, including the following county, Baldwin. portions of northwest Florida, including the following counties, Escambia and Santa Rosa. * WHEN...Until 300 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1104 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bay Minette, Century, Jay, Bratt, McDavid, McKinnon, Chumuckla Springs, Pine Barren, Byrneville, Bluff Springs, Bay Springs, Barth, Brownsdale, Chumuckla, New York, Phillipsville, Cobbtown, Dyas, Carney and Allentown. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

