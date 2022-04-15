ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Markham Elementary Celebrates Living Schoolyard That Was Over Two Decades in the Making

By Tony Daquipa
oaklandvoices.us
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was ample sunshine, a lot of cameras (including a drone), some people wearing business suits, a homegrown NBA basketball player, and a hint of irony after school on the last day before spring break at Markham Elementary in East Oakland. On Thursday, March 31, the Oakland Unified School...

oaklandvoices.us

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Education
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Education
Daily Mail

Washington state school district will encourage teachers to consider students' race when dishing out punishments: Critics say new policy will result in harsher punishments for white students

A school district in Washington state has passed a new policy that critics say encourages administrators to factor in race when disciplining students. The Clover Park School District board approved the new policy on a 3-2 vote on March 14, over the objections of board members who expressed concerns that it was ill-conceived.
EDUCATION
KRON4 News

Two new bills would change Calif. Kindergarten

(EDSOURCE) – Two newly introduced bills could significantly impact the early education landscape in California if they eventually become law. State Sen. Susan Rubio, D-Baldwin Park, is championing a bill to make kindergarten mandatory while Assemblymember Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, has introduced legislation that would require school districts to offer full-day kindergarten. While both proposals have […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
KRON4 News

Lowell HS principal resigns after 1 year, rips school district

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The principal of Lowell High School announced his resignation Wednesday, citing concerns with the San Francisco Unified School District. Joe Ryan Dominguez was promoted to principal of Lowell in August. He held the position for less than a year before announcing he was done. “I am resigning from the San Francisco […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lakeland Gazette

1,586 SCHOOL BOOK BANS AND RESTRICTIONS IN 86 SCHOOL DISTRICTS ACROSS 26 STATES

First-of-its-Kind Banned Books Index Finds Censors Target 1,145 Unique Book Titles. The literary and free expression organization PEN America today released a new Index of School Book Bans and accompanying report, Banned in the USA, that documents the alarming spike in censorship of books in school districts across the country over the past nine months, with individual books and even whole categories of books—many related to race, racism, sexual orientation and gender identity— disappearing from school library shelves and barred from classrooms and curricula. The organization said the widespread censorship was unparalleled in its intensity and frequency and represents a serious threat to free expression and students’ First Amendment rights. This report constitutes the first detailed, book by book, district by district account of what books are being banned, where in the country, and through what procedures.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition Education#School Garden#Fruit Trees#Nba#The Golden State Warriors#Trust For Public Land#Project Blackboard

Comments / 0

Community Policy