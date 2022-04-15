ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernandina Beach, FL

Fernandina Beach Police Department “Spotlight” – Officer Brian Evatt

By Press Release
fernandinaobserver.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s employee spotlight is on School Resource Officer Brian Evatt. Brian is a local guy who has been with the FBPD for 14 years and is currently assigned to the Fernandina Beach High School. Brian has also served as a patrol officer and a narcotics investigator....

fernandinaobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
13 WHAM

Second Greece officer intends to sue town, police department

Greece, N.Y. — Another member of the Greece Police Department is taking legal action against the town and department. Sgt. Bryan Root has filed a notice of claim against the department, Chief Mike Wood, Town Supervisor Bill Reilich, Deputy Town Supervisor Michelle Marini, Karlee Bolanos, and the law firm of Bolanos Lowe. Root says he has been retaliated against after he raised concerns about how the town and department handled the crash of former Chief Drew Forsythe.
GREECE, NY
WCJB

Ocala Police arrest four members of an organized fraud ring

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Four people are behind bars after Ocala police say they busted a fraud ring. According to Ocala Police, Chelsea Mulcahy, Christopher Kozlowski, Travis Hunter, and Anthony Shelly-Shumate are all facing charges of organized fraud and criminal use of a personal ID. Police say the four booked...
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fernandina Beach, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Independent

Boy, 13, who used AK-47 in ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ gunfight against police with 14-year-old girl pleads no contest

A teenage boy has been sentenced to a juvenile facility after he and a friend opened gunfire on police in Florida last June. Travis O’Brien, now 13, was just 12 when he and Nicole Jackson, two years his senior, broke out of a local children’s home and forced their way into an empty house in Volusia County.Police were called to reports of a break-in at the property and when they arrived, O’Brien and Jackson, armed with an AK-47, began shooting. The gun battle lasted for 35 minutes, with viral footage showing an officer instructing Jackson – who he warns...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Washington
International Business Times

Florida Woman Who Disappeared During Custody Handover Of Daughter Found Dead In Shallow Grave

A Florida mother who went missing during the custody handover of her 4-year-old daughter was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama, police said. The body of missing Cassie Carli, 37, was found Saturday evening, a week after she went to pick up her daughter Saylor from her ex-boyfriend at a parking lot of a Navarre Beach restaurant, as part of their custody arrangement, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's office Sunday afternoon.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
Popculture

Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbs17

Woman dies weeks after Myrtle Beach shooting on Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina woman has died weeks after being shot on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Rhonda Harris, 38, of Lancaster, died Friday at a hospital after the shooting in the tourist area. Harris was hospitalized...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#School Resource Officer#Fbpd#The High School#Mexican
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Ex-boyfriend of Florida mom, 37, who went missing on Sunday after going to see him to pick up their four-year-old daughter: Cops say they found him and the child 260 miles away three days later

Authorities in Florida have interviewed the ex-boyfriend of a missing mother who was last seen on Sunday night when she went to pick up her four-year-old daughter from the child's father. Detectives from Santa Rosa County traveled to Birmingham, Alabama, on Wednesday and located Marcus Spanevelo and his daughter, Saylor,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC News

Body of 37-year-old Florida mother Cassie Carli found in shallow grave in Alabama

The body of missing Florida mother Cassie Carli has been found, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson announced at a news conference Sunday afternoon. The 37-year-old’s body was found on Saturday evening in a shallow grave in a barn in Alabama. “It’s not the ending that we wanted, obviously,” Sheriff Johnson said. “but we’re hoping to provide a little closure for the family.”
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy