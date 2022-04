The Mount Airy boys tennis team secured the Northwest 1A Conference Championship by closing the season with seven consecutive wins. By finishing 10-0 in the conference, Mount Airy captures its first outright conference championship since 2010. The Bears won conference titles during the 2010s, but always shared the title with Bishop McGuinness since the schools would split meetings.

