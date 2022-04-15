ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Shooting suspect arrested, charged with possessing stolen firearm

By Nico Rossi
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VCgPP_0fANoh0000

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say the suspected gunman in a Williamsport shooting was preliminarily charged with possessing a stolen firearm.

According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police , a search warrant was executed on Thursday at the residence of Terrell Cradle, 18, in regard to a shooting that took place Thursday morning at 410 Washington Boulevard.

Police say during the search they recovered a stolen firearm. Cradle was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of receiving stolen property.

Court denies appeal for suspect in 2018 murder

According to law enforcement, Cradle is the primary suspect in the shooting that took place Thursday morning.

Cradle was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Whiteman where he was denied bail and remanded to the Lycoming County Prison.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Agent Alexander at 570-327-7586 or balexander@cityofwilliamsport.org .

WTAJ

Police: Baby tests positive for meth, 3 adults charged

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —Three Altoona residents face charges for endangering the welfare of children after a 15-month-old in their home ingested methamphetamine last July. Police and EMS were called to the home on North 10th Street where they were told the 15-month-old had possibly ingested cleaning products. The baby was transported to UPMC Altoona and […]
ALTOONA, PA
WBRE

WBRE

