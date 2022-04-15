Jefferson County man locked up, accused of strangling woman

Jefferson County, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Brookville man was locked up earlier this month after police were called to a dispute that sent a woman to the hospital.

James Neal, 39, was charged after police were called to a residence on W. Main Street in Reynoldsville Borough just before 11:30 p.m. April 4.

After arriving, police determined through their investigation that Neal got into an argument and then hit and strangled the woman. He reportedly caused injury to the woman that resulted in her being taken to the emergency room by DuBois EMS.

Neal was taken into custody and locked up in Jefferson County Prison unable to post bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 26.

