Dominion Stage announces its 2022/23 season

A musical quest for fire among prehistoric tribes, one man’s dark battle against trickle-down economics, a lesbian couple’s comic subversion of Victorian-era mores, and a modern mother’s struggle with mental illness and a family in crisis. These are the stories Dominion Stage will present in our 2022/23 season, the 73rd consecutive...
Barry Manilow will miss the opening night and New York debut of his and Bruce Sussman’s long-gestating musical Harmony after contracting COVID-19.
The Grammy, Emmy and special Tony winner announced he would be absent from the evening event in a statement just hours before the performance Wednesday.More from The Hollywood ReporterRotterdam Film Festival Moves Dates for 2023, Announces Staff CutsJenna Bush Hager Tests Positive for COVID-19, Misses 'Today' Taping'Plaza Suite' Extends Broadway Run After Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick Miss Performances Due to COVID
“I am heartbroken to say that I have just tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be able to...
Click here to read the full article. Barrie Youngfellow, who starred in the ’80s sitcom It’s a Living, died on Monday night, according to her family. She was 75. A cause of death was not disclosed.
“[Barrie] was the best of friends and had many loyal ones. Loved a good story and a nice bottle,” the family wrote. “Had a great laugh that confirmed her sense of life. Even during her decline, she could shoot off a good one liner.”
Youngfellow appeared in 120 episodes of It’s a Living between 1980 and 1989, with the series running on ABC for two seasons...
Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2 PM: Marcia Gay Harden has closed her deal to star in CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot, replacing Geena Davis.
EXCLUSIVE, 11 AM: There is a major casting change on CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot. Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is in negotiations to play the female lead opposite Skylar Astin. She will replace fellow Oscar winner Geena Davis, who was originally cast in the pilot but is no longer part of the project.
I hear the pilot had a table read at the top of last week...
Theater and film fans were sad to hear the news of Rae Allen's passing. The 95-year-old actress had a storied career. She first gained widespread recognition for her Tony Award-nominated performance in Damn Yankees on Broadway. She also performed in notable TV and film productions in productions like The Sopranos and A League of Their Own.
Rae Allen, an actress best known for her roles in The Sopranos, All in the Family, and A League of Their Own, has passed away at the age of 95. According to reports, Allen died peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Wednesday, April 6th. Born Rae Julia Theresa Abruzzo on July 23, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York, Allen was an accomplished actress of the stage and screen, as well as a director and singer. She trained at the HB Studio in New York City's Greenwich Village.
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Meg DeLoatch has left CBS’ The Neighborhood after serving as executive producer and showrunner on the current fourth season, which has wrapped production. Search is under way for a new showrunner of the popular multi-camera comedy, which already has been renewed for a fifth season. DeLoatch will focus on development under her overall deal with The Neighborhood producer CBS Studios.
Family Reunion creator/executive producer DeLoatch joined The Neighborhood last June, replacing series creator/executive producer/showrunner Jim Reynolds, who exited the comedy series, headlined by Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, at the end of Season 3.
Changes...
Click here to read the full article. Scoey Mitchell, the comedian and actor whose busy television career in the 1970s including a co-starring role in a groundbreaking comedy series adaptation of Neil Simon’s Barefoot in the Park, died March 19 at a health care facility in Torrance, California. He was 92.
His death was announced by his brother, the jazz pianist Billy Mitchell, who posted the news on Facebook. “He had a very successful and colorful career during 70s and 80s as an actor, writer and film director,” Billy Mitchell wrote. “He sacrificed much in the struggle to get blacks behind...
AMERICAN Idol is back tonight -- but fans are still reeling at the bombshell exit of one star last week. During the Hawaii performances last week, Ryan Seacrest broke the news Kenedi Anderson had shockingly withdrawn from American Idol. He said Kenedi left the show due to “personal reasons," and...
Rae Allen, the actress who played Aunt Quintina Blundetto in The Sopranos, has died. She was 95. Allen's talent manager Kyle Fritz of Kyle Fritz Management confirmed the news to PEOPLE that she died Wednesday morning in her sleep from natural causes. Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1926, Allen...
Click here to read the full article. Dr. Hannah Asher will officially be back within the hallways of Chicago Med in this Wednesday’s episode (NBC, 8/7c), and her reunion with ex-boyfriend Dr. Will Halstead will be a challenging one for both parties.
As viewers will recall, Hannah left the Windy City to enter rehab in the Season 6 premiere. When Hannah invited Will to join her in Los Angeles, he argued that he couldn’t be the reason she stayed sober, so the couple split up. But now that Hannah is back as the emergency department’s OB-GYN specialist (and her portrayer Jessy Schram...
Click here to read the full article. Dr. Stevie Hammer’s absence from Chicago Med appears to be a permanent one: Her portrayer Kristen Hager has exited the NBC medical drama after half a season as a series regular, TVLine has confirmed.
Hager joined the show in the current seventh season’s premiere as a physician in the emergency department. She last appeared in Episode 14 in early March, during which Stevie reconciled with her bipolar mother and then decided to go to Michigan to give her marriage with her estranged husband another try. After sharing some will-they-or-won’t-they back and forth with Dr....
Click here to read the full article. Steven Weber will be back on Chicago Med for the upcoming eighth season of the NBC medical drama. Weber, who portrays Dr. Dean Archer, joined as a recurring in the sixth season and was upped to series regular for Season 7 in a one-year deal. He has closed a new deal and will return as a series regular in Season 8.
Weber’s Dr. Dean Archer is current head of the E.D., whose colleagues at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center love to hate—though they can’t deny he’s a great surgeon. That dislike stems from three things:...
Click here to read the full article. Glamorous, starring Fuller House’s Miss Benny, was previously in the works as a pilot for The CW. It has now been handed a series order at Netflix.
The drama series comes from Star Trek: Discovery and Quantico co-exec producer Jordon Nardino and Damon Wayans Jr.
2022 Netflix Pilot & Series Orders
It tells the story of Marco Mejia, a gender-nonconforming queer young man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison. It’s Marco’s first chance to figure out what he wants out of life,...
Exclusive – Legendary New York City DJ and graffiti writer DJ Kay Slay has passed away HipHopDX can confirm. According to veteran Hip Hop promoter Van Silk, the 55-year-old died on Easter Sunday (April 17), four months after being hospitalized with COVID-19. “Hip Hop lost a real gem,” Silk...
After winning the top prize at this year’s Grammys, Jon Batiste is set to make his feature acting debut in The Color Purple.
Warner Bros. is behind the feature adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical, itself an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1982 novel by Alice Walker, and on which the Oscar-nominated Steven Spielberg-directed 1985 movie was based. The story centers on a woman named Celie Harris and tracks her lifelong struggles as an African American woman living in the South during the early 1900s.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Star Wars' Maestro Anthony Parnther on His Carnegie Hall Debut With All-Black OrchestraJon Batiste...
Click here to read the full article. Jesse L. Martin has been tapped as the lead of NBC’s drama pilot The Irrational as he is leaving the CW’s The Flash after eight seasons. While Martin will no longer be a series regular on the Berlanti Prods./Warner Bros. TV-produced The Flash, he is expected to appear in multiple episodes of the DC drama in its recently picked up ninth season.
Tony winner Martin was one of four remaining Flash original cast members, along with star Grant Gustin, Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker. The existing contracts of all four were up at the...
With the award-winning musical “Hamilton” already scheduled to come to Lincoln, the Lied Center for Performing Arts announced the remaining eight shows of the 2022-23 Glenn Korff Broadway Series. In a season announcement Wednesday evening, the Lied Center’s executive director Bill Stephan welcomed over a hundred Lied Center...
The Toronto Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2022-23 season featuring world stars and many masterpieces. The season will celebrate 100 Years of Artistic Achievement and Community Impact. For the purposes of this article, we will focus on vocal performances. Michael Francis conducts Toronto Mendelssohn Choir in Mozart’s Requiem and a...
Watching Showtime‘s lavish new drama The First Lady made me think of the classic fable, “The Emperor’s New Clothes.” In that story, an emperor is coddled into believing he is being sold the most fabulous garments ever made. No one — except a small child who sees him parading his outfit in public — has the guts to point out he’s stark naked. I was reminded of this story because The First Lady stars Oscar-winner and living acting legend Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, iconic movie star Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, and Emmy-winning, beloved TV actress Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt. The supporting cast includes the likes of Ellen Burstyn, Dakota Fanning, Aaron Eckhart, Judy Greer, and Lily Rabe. The First Lady is one of the most hyped shows debuting this spring and it is terrible.
Comments / 0