Tyrone, PA

Driver sentenced in DUI crash that killed woman in 2021

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
 2 days ago

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man was sentenced after pleading guilty to homicide by vehicle while driving DUI and killing a Warriors Mark woman last summer.

Richard Ewing, 44, was sentenced to 11 to 22 years in state prison for killing Wendy Reitz, 59, while driving under the influence of methamphetamine, marijuana and amphetamines.

Ewing was traveling northbound on Route 350 in Franklin Township on the morning of June 14, 2021 when he crossed the center line in his pickup truck and hit Reitz’s vehicle head-on.

Reitz died at the scene and her death was later determined to be blunt force trauma. Ewing was charged with numerous felonies in addition to homicide by DUI crash and various misdemeanor drug charges.

Ewing has been in prison since June 23, 2021 and had his formal arraignment on April, 14, 2022.

