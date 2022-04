(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa legislature is working on a bill to address the surge in thefts of catalytic converters — easily accessible vehicle parts that are attached to exhaust systems to reduce pollution. According to the insurance industry, there was a 325 percent increase in catalytic converter thefts from the beginning of 2018 to the end of 2020. Someone who steals a catalytic converter can get something in the range of 500 dollars for it, as it contains precious metals that can be extracted once the part is melted down. The bill requires sellers to show recyclers and scrap metal dealers either a receipt showing they’ve purchased a replacement catalytic converter within the past month or the certificate for a vehicle that’s recently been junked. Recyclers and scrap metal dealers would also have to keep a confidential log of that paperwork.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO