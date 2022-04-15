Blue Springs police seek information on privacy crimes

The Blue Springs Police Department is asking the public for help finding more information about a series of crimes that took place at a QuikTrip at 1301 Northwest Woods Chapel Road.

"The Blue Springs Police Department is investigating numerous crimes of lewd and lascivious acts including invasion of privacy against women during the months of March and April 2022," a release from the department said. "The suspect who is a juvenile is in custody and does not pose a current threat to the public."

The release did not describe exactly what crimes took place, but said they were seeking more adult women who may have used the restrooms at the QuikTrip location.

"We are looking to identify adult female victims who had their privacy invaded in the QuikTrip restroom located at 1301 NW Woods Chapel on Friday, March 25, 2022, in the afternoon hours," the release said. "The adult female victims are likely unaware the crime occurred."

QT released a statement regarding the crimes.

“QuikTrip is working closely with Blue Springs law enforcement to ensure they have everything they need to solve this crime. All QuikTrip locations are fully monitored 24 hours a day.” Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QuikTrip’s corporate communications manager, said.

The police department also said they would like to speak to any women who may have noticed something unusual or suspicious regarding a juvenile in the Woods Chapel corridor in the months of March and April.

Those who may have information regarding the crimes are asked to call Detective Kate Tipton at 816-622-4196.

"We encourage all our citizens and those visiting our community to always be aware of their surroundings and if something doesn’t feel right or you see something suspicious to not hesitate to call for our officers to respond," the release said.

