Alexander Skarsgård's The Northman Co-Star Talks Actor Surviving Getting 'Naked On The Base Of A Volcano' And Other Wild Scenes

Last year's journey to Spider-Man: No Way Home was a long one as folks eagerly waited to find out if former Spider-Man stars, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, were going to make an appearance. There was a lot of lying involved, but when the movie was finally released in December, Garfield and Maguire were able to surprise fans by being a major part of the film. The movie ended up having the second-best opening weekend in history, earned over $1.8 billion at the worldwide box office, and became the 3rd movie in history to cross $800 million at the domestic box office. The film was just released on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K this week. Even though the promotional journey for Spider-Man: No Way Home has come to an end, it appears Garfield and Maguire are still hanging out. In fact, they were spotted at a CAA screening of another multiverse-themed movie, Everything Everywhere All At Once.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO