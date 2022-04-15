ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
She's Wearing Platform Crocs To Prom Instead Of Heels, And Her Friend Thinks She's Going To Ruin Their Photos

 2 days ago

A 17-year-old girl is going to be attending her junior prom soon, along with a couple of her best friends.

One of her friends named Berry she's not the closest with, but Berry will be joining her prom group anyway.

She has been friendly with Berry for the last 5 years, and not that long ago, she went through a pretty big life change.

She started really coming into herself and feeling like she had better self-esteem because of it. She also began setting boundaries with people, which is something she had never done before.

"Please keep in mind that Berry was present when I grew out of my shy, doormat phase into what I currently consider the best I have ever been," she explained.

"So Berry knows that if someone oversteps a boundary, especially someone aware of them, I will not stay silent about it. This is why it was such a big shock to me when she decided to do what she did."

During a break from class, she was sitting with Berry and their other friend Juno, and they all started talking about what they were planning on wearing to prom.

The girls began discussing what kind of shoes they were going to wear along with their dresses, and Juno pointed out that she was definitely going to be wearing heels.

Berry added that she also was going to wear heels to prom, but then she piped up and said she wasn't going to be doing that.




"I had already decided previously that I would be wearing platform crocs," she said. "Once I shared this information (which Juno had already said prior that she loved the idea) Berry started to freak out."

"She tried to make me change my mind. Saying things like, "Why don't you just wear flats?" and "Please just wear heels your crocs are going to ruin the photos." Even after I explained that my dress covered the crocs and that if it really bothered her that much she could crop out my feet she continued."

She felt that Berry was pushing her boundaries and she lost it on her. She told Berry that she can't control what she wears.

She doesn't think that anything she said to Berry about her footwear choice was rude or out of line, but Juno and some of their other friends believe she was being an enormous jerk.

Her friends wished she "handled it differently" with Berry.

Do you think she should have addressed this differently with Berry or was she completely within her rights to get irritated with her?

You can read the original post on Reddit here.



















