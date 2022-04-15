ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, ID

Meridian mom pleads guilty to murder in infant's death

 2 days ago
BOISE, Idaho — A 28-year-old Meridian woman pleaded guilty last week to first-degree murder in the death of her two-month-old son. Danielle Radue entered an Alford plea, under which she maintains her innocence but admits that the prosecution has more than enough evidence to convict her. Alford pleas still result...

Teen found dead in Boise park identified

BOISE, Idaho — A young man whose body was found Friday inside a car at Boise's Shoshone Park has been identified, although officials have not yet released how he died. The Ada County Coroner's Office identified the man Monday as 19-year-old Darrius Smith of Boise. Officers were called out...
BOISE, ID
