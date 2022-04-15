Driver Hurt When Bucket Truck Flips On I-40

A stunning video from Texas showed a red pickup truck being flipped by a tornado and left spinning on its side in the middle of an empty highway. The truck was driven by a teenager, Riley Leon, reported Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Luckily for the 16-year-old driver, the truck flipped back onto its wheels enabling him to drive away and escape the tornado. Leon reportedly only suffered a cut on his arm. "I’m thankful to God for giving me another chance in this world,” Leon told Good Morning America. It was a storm chaser, Brian Emfinger, who managed to capture the footage of the incident.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 23 DAYS AGO