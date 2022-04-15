Jobs in Maryland grew by 3,900 in March, bringing unemployment rate down to pandemic low

Jobs in Maryland grew by 3,900 in March, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Leading the way was the Leisure and Hospitality sector with an increase of 2,900 jobs, followed by Mining, Logging, and Construction which grew by 1,800 jobs.

The state's unemployment rate currently sits at 4.6 percent, the lowest rate since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Maryland has now gained 18,300 jobs in 2022.