House trained Sadie in Baton Rouge needs a new home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several food giveaways happening in the Baton Rouge area this week for anyone who may be in need, put on by the Salvation Army and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Take a look at the dates, times, and locations below:. EAST BATON...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As people continue to salvage what they can after Tuesday’s devastating tornado in the New Orleans area, tons of donations are starting to pour in. “It’s heartbreaking because it could’ve been us,” said Christopher Wagley. Wagley is the owner of CSC...
Spring is finally here! Everything is turning green again, pollen is in the air, and the bugs are out in force. This past weekend, I had the pleasure of hanging out at the Little League Ballfields in Vivian, Louisiana for the first of the "Sunday in the Country," concert series. I just happened to see this cute little emo Ladybug on the truck window, but after doing a little research I found out that this insect is not one you want to mess around with.
There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — At 12 years old, Deep Hayer is already gearing up for college at Austin Community College. “His understanding of life was much more mature than his peers,” said Rosie Hayer, his mother. At a young age, Deep’s parents noticed his maturity and his love for learning. In the first grade, he was reading […]
Last year I discovered Hammerhead flatworms. I had never heard of these worms until I started seeing them pop up all over my newsfeed. The "invasive species" of worms are popping up all over Louisiana due to the recent rain. The bad part is that it is going to get worse and we just started seeing them. These worms aren't little by any means, they can get up to a foot long.
ZACHARY, La. — ZACHARY, La. (AP) — After she tore her ACL in September, Mya Parker was looking for things to do to fill in the space that sports played in her life. So the 15-year-old Zachary High freshman started creating NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, as a way of combining her interests in art and investing. So far, she’s made more than $10,000 selling her drawings online.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Hall-of-fame basketball player Shaquille O’Neal is going to pay for the funeral expenses for a 3-year-old Louisiana boy who was killed by a stray bullet while in bed on Wednesday. Baton Rouge police said Devin Page Jr. was sleeping inside a home in...
MOST do not realize that pennies can actually be worth more than their face value. In fact, one just recently sold for $305 online. The bidding for the 1958 Lincoln penny started on January 7, 2022 at just $25.69. The coin didn't see immediate action, but about 10 days later...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders said they are on the scene of a deadly crash on River Road near L’Auberge Casino in Baton Rouge on Thursday, April 14. They added two other people suffered critical injuries. No other details were available. This is a developing story. Check...
During his time in San Antonio, trailblazing rancher and businessman Nathan Kallison, a Russian-immigrant, hired local builder H.C. Thorman to build four stone-exterior homes for him. This 1926 Olmos Park property is one of them, according to a recent property listing. It's now on the market for $1.45 million. Since...
NEW ORLEANS (PIX11) – A New Jersey father who vanished during a business trip in New Orleans in January was found dead in the Mississippi River over the weekend. The body of Michael Gelfand, 33, of Lakewood, was discovered in the Mississippi River near Third Street in New Orleans Friday, the New Orleans Coroner said. […]
As you already know, its mudbug season everywhere and I remember a time when folks didn't want to touch crawfish, now everybody loves them for the most part. I've always been leery about eating boiled crawfish in Texas because like everything else, folks here try to "put their own twist" to something simple like pouring "sauce" onto a seafood that you will have to PEEL to eat, which to me, is kind of ass backwards. If you want sauce, peel, then DIP...but I digress.
A 7-month-old girl is in stable condition after she and her mother were injured in a drive-by shooting in Louisiana over the weekend, authorities say. The shooting occurred late Friday, March 18, at a home in the 200 block of CV Jackson Drive in New Iberia, KLFY reported, citing police.
There's so much history behind this bridge. The Huey P. Long Bridge in Baton Rouge was the first span across the mighty Mississippi in Louisiana. The bridge opened to motorists in 1935 and it allows for both trains and automobiles to cross the river. However, the construction of this bridge...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many of you spent the day in green celebrating the annual Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick’s Day Parade. After a two-year hiatus, this year was extra special. “It’s just truly like an absurd experience, how fun it is and everything and just...
