Animals

Kisses from your dog may contain deadly bacteria, study says

By Christina Gonzalez
fox5ny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo question about it, we learn about unconditional love from our dogs. They are happy to see us no matter what and in many cases, they greet us with dog kisses at the door!. Which may be giving us more than slobber, according to a study from the Royal Veterinary College...

www.fox5ny.com

