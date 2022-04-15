ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Stampd Approaches Surf Culture Through a Minimalist Lens

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Los Angeles natives like Stampd‘s founder, Chris Stamp, surfing is an essential part of the area’s identity and style. Surfing lies at the core of its Summer 2022 collection, but it combines beach-ready looks with the brand’s signature silhouettes and modern graphic design. Releasing on April 16 at 9AM PT,...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

10 Sustainable Denim Brands For Jeans You’ll Wear Forever

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I hate to break it to you, but your jeans are (probably) pretty bad for the environment. As a denim lover—I literally have over 20 pairs in my collection—this fact hurts me in a major way. So, I set out to find a few new sustainable denim brands to fall in love with—and boy, did I find ‘em. Oh, and of course I rounded them up for you to shop, too. Earth Day has...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the FroSkate x Nike SB Dunk High

Has expanded its collaborative SB collection with the latest release of the FroSkate x Nike SB Dunk High to spread na important message: “All Love, No Hate.”. FroSkate is a Chicago-based skate community founded in 2019 that highlights BIPOC skaters who identify as non-conforming, queer or transgender. Since its inception, the group has hosted mover than 70 events including regular meet-ups for those in the community. Its mission focuses on ensuring inclusion, representation and having a good time while providing a safe space for those distanced from their family and culture to be themselves.
APPAREL
RideApart

For Her: Gianni Falco’s Viky Motorcycle Boots

This isn’t your typical men’s or unisex boot available in a wide range of sizes, this is a boot that’s been developed to fit women specifically, both in morphology and in terms of style. Gianni Falco is a brand based in Italy, and it specializes in motorcycle-specific...
LIFESTYLE
yankodesign.com

Top 10 wooden architectural designs that bring this warm material to the limelight

There’s something about wooden architecture that is simply so humble and endearing. Wood has been a material of choice for construction for ages galore. Wood ages beautifully – anything built with wood will retain the character of your house. And it also manages to incorporate an aura of warmth and serenity within the living space. The rustic and homely appeal of a wooden space instantly makes you feel at ease and welcomed. It’s a material of choice that has stood strong through the ages and continues to do so. Whether modern or traditional, wood can be bent and molded to create a living space of your choice and style. From a tiny timber home with a biophilic design to a geometric wooden cabin that is perfect for a socially distant getaway – this collection of architectural designs will leave you mesmerized and completely in awe of the wonderful yet simple material that is wood!
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Apartment Therapy

The Surprising Place to Shop for Vintage Home Decor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Want to dip a toe into the world of vintage shopping, but not quite ready to take a full dive? Turns out, there’s a big-name brand with a little-known vintage shop that boasts all the fun finds you’re on the hunt for. Urban Outfitters has been quietly adding vintage pieces to their home section, sprinkling in stylish pre-loved items like matching cup and saucer sets to whimsical candles with reusable holders. Act fast because many of these pieces are one of a kind and won’t be available for long! Also, keep in mind that there may be slight imperfections from prior use.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surf Culture#Minimalist#Logos
Robb Report

Meet the Dutch Clothing Brand Making Coats to Save the Lives of Unhoused People

Click here to read the full article. “To me, it’s important that if you do good, you do good from the bottom-up,” says Bas Timmer, who has done just that with his nonprofit foundation Sheltersuit, which sources deadstock textiles and remnants from fashion’s cutting room floors and uses them to create protective clothing for the homeless. “Making a compromise on buying materials that do harm to nature or doing unfair production in other countries [is counterproductive]. In the end, even if you want to do good and help the homeless people, I don’t like to do it at a cost...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
yankodesign.com

Prefab Architecture designed to convert you into sustainable architecture advocates

Prefabricated architecture has been gaining a lot of popularity and momentum recently! It basically involves making buildings or building various components at a particular location, one that is better suited for construction, and then once completed, transporting it to the final site or location. Prefab architectural designs have a multitude of benefits – they keep costs down, ensure projects are more sustainable and efficient, and they also prioritize and pay attention to simplicity and modularity. And we have curated a collection of our favorite prefabricated designs for you – from an AI-enabled prefab tiny home to a prefab traditional farmhouse with a contemporary twist – these prefabricated designs are a part of an integral growing trend in modern architecture, and could be the future of it as well!
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Apparel
Apartment Therapy

Before & After: A Hodgepodge Kitchen Becomes a Bright, Airy Minimalist Cook Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The 1980s were a pretty polarizing decade when it comes to home renovations — think glass block partitions, dated tiles, and drop ceilings that make spaces seem smaller and cramped. That’s exactly what Dan and Sarah Mirth, the husband-and-wife team behind Artifox, a design studio in St. Louis, Missouri, were dealing with when they bought their Victorian-era home. Their brick, former two-family house had been turned into a single residence with all the trappings of infamous ‘80s architecture listed above — not to mention a hodgepodge of other fixes and building choices made over a century. The roughest spot of all? Probably the kitchen, which didn’t jibe with their vision for an airy, clean and simple, all-white cook space that would be super-functional, too.
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

The Best Snap-Fastener Kits for Garments and Artworks

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTnews may receive an affiliate commission. Easier than sewing a button and faster to fasten, snaps are a convenient closure beloved by beginning and expert seamsters alike. First patented by German inventor Heribert Bauer in 1885, snap closures were originally intended for use on men’s trousers. From the 1930s onward, snaps became popular for rodeo cowboys, because they allowed quick removal of clothing in the event of a fall. Pearl-snap shirts produced by Western wear companies like Wrangler, Levi...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Reptilian Vibes Arrive on the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Green Python"

Many OG sneakerheads will likely make the argument that the Air Jordan 1 Mid is arguably the least favorite style out of the AJ 1 lineage, but Jordan Brand continues to pump it out in a wide array of colorways. With Summer approaching and brighter tones becoming more in season, the imprint has opted to bless the market with a brand new Air Jordan 1 Mid “Green Python” iteration.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Rick Owens DRKSHDW Brings Back Cargo Sneakers With SS22 Releases

Rick Owens‘ sub-label DRKSHDW is dropping a new round of ready-to-wear pieces from its Spring/Summer 2022 “FOGACHINE” collection along with restocks their coveted styles on HBX. Leading the latest lineup are two styles of footwear, including the Scarpe Cargo Sneakers and the Army Sneakers. First unveiled last...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
womenfitness.net

Comfort Support Medium Impact Sports Bras for Women

Sports underwear uses a light and comfortable fabric to bring you a different experience during exercise. U-shaped back and hook-and-eye design make it easy for you to wear. Hemming design makes the sports underwear longer life while reducing skin friction.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

HIDDEN.NY and NEEDLES Join Forces for Deconstructed Garments

Keizo Shimizu‘s NEEDLES and archive blog turned cultural media beacon and label HIDDEN.NY have joined forces to produce a series of upcycled wares. The project is led by the Rebuild by Needles program, which utilizes cut-and-sew techniques throughout the armholes and sleeves to achieve a raw layered DIY aesthetic. The effect is applied throughout a series of tri-tone heavy cotton hoodies and tees bearing different co-branding accents including paisley prints, lily pond graphics, floating block text, cracked “h” insignias, and other stylized HIDDEN.NY logos alongside NEEDLES’ purple papillon motif. White zig-zag stitching lines run vertically down the panels to complete the looks.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy