ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comal County, TX

Crisis Center of Comal County deemed a 'total loss' in fire

By Gabriel Romero
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15L5ub_0fANkoJv00
The fire that started at the Crisis Center of Comal County is still under investigation. (ollo/Getty Images)

The Crisis Center of Comal County was deemed a "total loss" in a fire on Wednesday, April 13. Sixteen people were displaced from the building at 1547 E Common Street in New Braunfels when the fire broke out around 7:15 p.m., according to a report from the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung . The fire is still under investigation.

On the night of the fire, Crisis Center of Comal County staff members smelled smoke before discovering one of the rooms was engulfed in flames, said Crisis Center CEO Julie Strentzsch. None of the 16 people inside the building were injured, according to the report.

“Upon arrival crews found heavy smoke coming from the structure, with all occupants being reported safely out of the building,” NBFD Battalion Chief Donny Obuch said to the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung. “Fire units began an aggressive interior attack (after) encountering heavy smoke and heat upon entry into the building.”

Strentzsch estimated the damage was in the "hundreds and hundreds of thousands" and even as much as $1 million, according to the report.

On Thursday, April, 14 Strentzsch and staff members relocated residents to safe houses and asked for help from the public to replace the items lost in the fire. She added the center had already received an outpouring of help from the community, but the center still needs hygiene products for children and adults, breakfast, lunch and snack items, storage space, and phone chargers, according to the report.

Strentzch said to the Herald-Zeitung, the center cannot accept new shelter clients, but they still can provide case management SANE services, hotline services, and counseling.

Since 1986, the Crisis Center of Comal County has helped people that have experienced domestic violence and provides services to women, men and children of all ages. In 1994, a six-bedroom full-service emergency shelter was constructed at the site, which was expanded to nine bedrooms and more office space for additional services, according to the Herald-Zeitung report.

MySA reached out to the New Braunfels Fire Marshal's office for an update on the cause of the fire. To donate to the Crisis Center of Comal County, check their website.

More from the Texas Hill Country

- My trip to 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' house made my skin crawl

- 3,000-acre Hill Country ranch for sale by 5th generation owners

- Buc-ee's in Boerne: New store expected almost 10 years from announcement

- Mayfair community project to bring 6,000 residential units to New Braunfels

- 'The Biggest Little Bar in Texas' now for sale in the 'Cowboy Capital of the World'

Stay up to date on the latest stories from San Antonio and beyond by signing up for our newsletters here .

Comments / 5

Related
KTSA

Large hail, tornadoes possible in eastern San Antonio, New Braunfels, and Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Widespread severe weather is forecast for a large area of south-central Texas Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service said the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of New Braunfels and Gonzales, though an area east of U.S. 281 and north of Pleasanton and Cuero have a high risk for severe storms.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Boerne, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Government
City
New Braunfels, TX
Comal County, TX
Government
County
Comal County, TX
KTSA

Mobile home causes big traffic delays on Interstate 35

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A truck hauling a mobile home is causing major delays on Interstate 35 southbound between New Braunfels and Live Oak. Live Oak police told KTSA News a truck hauling a mobile home broke down in Selma on Interstate 35 southbound near the Forum and is blocking the two middle lanes.
LIVE OAK, TX
AccuWeather

'It just wiped out most of the town here. It’s gone.'

The Eastland Complex fire in Texas killed at least one as a dangerous combination of weather conditions came together and forced the flames to change directions, nearly destroying the entire town of Carbon. Residents in Carbon, Texas, were forced to evacuate their homes late last week as a dangerous combination...
CARBON, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Texas Hill Country#Hygiene#Domestic Violence#Nbfd Battalion
WFAA

California beverage company moving headquarters to Central Texas, Gov. Abbott announces

KYLE, Texas — A California-based beverage company is the latest business moving its headquarters to Central Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Sovereign Flavors will relocate its operations to Kyle from Orange County. The company will bring its headquarters, manufacturing, quality assurance and research and development departments to the area.
KYLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
WDIO-TV

Liquor store considered total loss after Saturday morning fire

At approximately 7:05 am on Saturday, St. Louis County Sheriff's deputies as well as several Fire Departments responded to a fire in French township. The French Fire department, Bearville Fire department, Evergreen Fire department, Chisholm Fire department, and Hibbing Fire department all responded to the structure fire at Side Lake Liquor store.
HIBBING, MN
106.3 The Buzz

Texas Man Survived Tornado by Holding Onto a Tree Trunk

It's tornado season here in Texas and one guy is lucky he had a big tree in his yard. Looks like Central Texas has been hit hard by tornadoes the past few days. You can check out some crazy footage of them right here. It looks like a trio of brothers are lucky to be alive after a tornado hit their mobile home yesterday in Salado, Texas. Salado is right in between Waco and Austin.
SALADO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
4K+
Followers
733
Post
723K+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy