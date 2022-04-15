Crisis Center of Comal County deemed a 'total loss' in fire

The fire that started at the Crisis Center of Comal County is still under investigation. (ollo/Getty Images)

The Crisis Center of Comal County was deemed a "total loss" in a fire on Wednesday, April 13. Sixteen people were displaced from the building at 1547 E Common Street in New Braunfels when the fire broke out around 7:15 p.m., according to a report from the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung . The fire is still under investigation.

On the night of the fire, Crisis Center of Comal County staff members smelled smoke before discovering one of the rooms was engulfed in flames, said Crisis Center CEO Julie Strentzsch. None of the 16 people inside the building were injured, according to the report.

“Upon arrival crews found heavy smoke coming from the structure, with all occupants being reported safely out of the building,” NBFD Battalion Chief Donny Obuch said to the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung. “Fire units began an aggressive interior attack (after) encountering heavy smoke and heat upon entry into the building.”

Strentzsch estimated the damage was in the "hundreds and hundreds of thousands" and even as much as $1 million, according to the report.

On Thursday, April, 14 Strentzsch and staff members relocated residents to safe houses and asked for help from the public to replace the items lost in the fire. She added the center had already received an outpouring of help from the community, but the center still needs hygiene products for children and adults, breakfast, lunch and snack items, storage space, and phone chargers, according to the report.

Strentzch said to the Herald-Zeitung, the center cannot accept new shelter clients, but they still can provide case management SANE services, hotline services, and counseling.

Since 1986, the Crisis Center of Comal County has helped people that have experienced domestic violence and provides services to women, men and children of all ages. In 1994, a six-bedroom full-service emergency shelter was constructed at the site, which was expanded to nine bedrooms and more office space for additional services, according to the Herald-Zeitung report.

MySA reached out to the New Braunfels Fire Marshal's office for an update on the cause of the fire. To donate to the Crisis Center of Comal County, check their website.

More from the Texas Hill Country

- My trip to 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' house made my skin crawl

- 3,000-acre Hill Country ranch for sale by 5th generation owners

- Buc-ee's in Boerne: New store expected almost 10 years from announcement

- Mayfair community project to bring 6,000 residential units to New Braunfels

- 'The Biggest Little Bar in Texas' now for sale in the 'Cowboy Capital of the World'

Stay up to date on the latest stories from San Antonio and beyond by signing up for our newsletters here .