The White Stripes frontman and Third Man Records powerhouse Jack White has a new album coming out on Friday (April 8). Titled Fear Of The Dawn, the project boasts a feature from A Tribe Called Quest’s de facto leader Q-Tip on the song “Hi-De-Ho.” Of course, White has worked with Q-Tip before, appearing on Tribe’s last full-length album, We got it from Here … Thank You 4 Your service in 2016.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO