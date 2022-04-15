ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin DNR ending sturgeon guards on Wolf River

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources is ending its practice of posting volunteer guards along the Wolf River to protect spawning sturgeon from poachers.

WLUK-TV reports that Sturgeon for Tomorrow has been posting guards along the river around the clock each spring for decades in coordination with the DNR to protect the fish.

DNR Regional Conservation Warden Ben Treml says there’s been no major complaints or poaching cases for at least 15 years and coordinating the volunteers is a lot of work and it’s hard to find people willing to work overnight.

He added that no volunteers have patrolled the river for the last two years during the pandemic.

