Access to curriculum and resources specific to character and service-based learning. COLUMBIA FALLS — This year’s theme for Wreaths Across America is “Find a Way to Serve.” In keeping with this, and the organization’s commitment to teach the next generation the value of freedom through stories of courage and character, we are proud to announce the launch of our revamped TEACH program. The program, which both shares established curriculum from like-minded organizations, and introduces new educational materials, focuses on character development and service projects for young people of all ages.

COLUMBIA FALLS, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO