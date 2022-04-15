ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scenic Scioto Heritage Trail to offer tours of former CCC sites

 2 days ago

SCIOTO — The Scenic Scioto Heritage Trail will lead a tour of some of the Civilian Conservation Corps sites in Shawnee State Forest.

According to the Scenic Scioto County Heritage Trail, there were seven CCC camps in Shawnee State Forest that had a total population of about 2,000 men. On April, 23 participants will have the opportunity to tour three of the sites.

The three sites that will be toured are Shawnee Camp 1, Shawnee Camp 2 and Camp Gordon. A tour of the other camps will be done at a later date.

Cork Walker, a member of the Scenic Scioto Heritage Trail Committee, will be leading the tour and telling the history of the camps. Walker worked for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for 30 years and is very knowledgeable about the CCC and Shawnee State Forest.

Hikers will meet by Ohio’s biggest yellow Buckeye behind the Nile Township Park on Route 52 West of Friendship at 10 a.m. The Friendship United Methodist Church is adjacent to the big Buckeye and will be open for restroom needs.

The tour will take three to four hours. If you have questions you can email [email protected]

