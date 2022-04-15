ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

Man accused of throwing contraband over jail fence, leading deputies on chase

By Gracyn Gordon
WAPT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHINDS COUNTY, Miss. — A man who is accused of tossing packs containing booze, illegal drugs, guns and other contraband over the Raymond Detention Center fence was arrested after a chase, according to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones. At about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, a deputy...

WREG

Accused gang leader arrested on 10 active warrants

MEMPHIS, TN – An alleged Memphis gang leader was arrested in Binghampton on Friday after being wanted for ten crimes. Police say Leantonio Jones, 24, is the alleged leader of the criminal organization Mafia Tide Bizz Gang. Jones was wanted on a total of ten active warrants for the following charges:  Robbery Convicted felon in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Neshoba Democrat

Kosciusko couple arrested with marijuana

A man and woman from Kosciusko were arrested with felony amounts of marijuana and ecstasy early Saturday morning, the authorities said. Derrick M. Clark, 26, of 303 Hammond Circle, Kosciusko, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Annie C. Young, 36, of 102 Wildwood Terrace, Kosciusko, was...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WREG

Report: Young Dolph murder suspect attacked at 201 Poplar

Correction to an earlier version of this story: Johnson and Smith pleaded not guilty in February. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects charged in connection with Young Dolph’s murder, Justin Johnson, was involved in an incident in jail Friday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. TMZ reported Johnson, also known as Straight Drop, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Daily Mail

'Drive to grave site. Torture. Kill and bury. Wipe hands and body suit': Extraordinary 'to do' list of female lifeguard, 18, jailed for 13 years for plotting to kill boyfriend because he'd slept with other women

A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsOne

White Man Fatally Beats Black Neighbor With Shovel

Morgan Daniel Barnhill is accused of beating and killing his Black neighbor, Etienne Murray, with a shovel and a pipe. Barnhill told the police he did it because he believed his victim to be a burglar breaking into his shed, but that story quickly fell apart.
MOBILE, AL
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested after agents seize more than 4 pounds of cocaine, meth, spice

A Mississippi man was arrested Wednesday after officials seized more than 4 pounds of cocaine, meth and spice and $1,500 in cash during a drug bust. Marcus Lofton, 49, of Hattiesburg, was arrested at a residence on Evans Street, and charged with one count of aggravated trafficking of cocaine, one count of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine and one count of possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute (Spice).
HATTIESBURG, MS
Daily Voice

Mount Vernon Man Charged In Double-Fatal Baby Shower Shooting

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a baby shower shooting earlier this year that left two men from Westchester dead. Arnold Oliver, age 24, of Peekskill, and Jamal Smith, age 28, of New Rochelle, were killed around 11 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 12, in the Bronx after getting into an altercation during a baby shower.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
AL.com

3 Oklahoma sisters get federal prison for elaborate plan to ambush, kill Florida couple in Alabama

Three Oklahama sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution - latest: Texas lawmakers visit death row and pray with inmate, pledging to save her

There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. A juror, Kim Kardashian, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Herald and News

Police dog sniffs out crystal meth, two men arrested

Two men face drug trafficking charges after a police dog named Trapper sniffed out suspected crystal meth in a car, according to police. The K-9 cop helped police discover the alleged methamphetamine during a search on March 19. Luis Pacheco-Lopez, 40 of Medford, and Daniel Velarde-Medrano of Huntington Park, California,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WJTV 12

Two arrested, 25 kilos of drugs recovered in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies recovered 25 kilos of drugs during a traffic stop on Thursday, April 14, and two women were arrested. Deputies said they saw a 2020 Jeep Gladiator driving carelessly on Interstate 59 North around 10:15 p.m. The driver consented to a search of the car initially, then rescinded. […]
JONES COUNTY, MS

