ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Brian Kelly explains why LSU recruiting beats Notre Dame

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gb5zQ_0fANcUKb00

View the original article to see embedded media.

Brian Kelly still isn't done pointing out the ways that LSU is a better football program than Notre Dame as he embarks on his first year in the SEC.

This time, the first-year Tigers coach is focusing on recruiting. Kelly says that looking for talent in Louisiana and the Southeast will make his job much easier than it was over the previous decade luring players to Notre Dame.

LSU casts a "larger net"

"I would say we can cast a larger net in terms of recruitment, there's no doubt about that," Kelly said.

"We're talking about 35,000 students... 8,000 small Catholic school [speaking about Notre Dame]. I still want young men that value a degree and have the right traits, so there's going to be some similarities relative to the young men I want to recruit to LSU.

"There's going to be a larger profile that allows me to recruit more student-athletes that I couldn't recruit at Notre Dame.

"From a recruiting standpoint, the state of Louisiana offers us so much more relative to the ability to stay in state and really pull a lot of our players right from the state. We weren't going to do that in Indiana. We had to go to California, Texas, we had to be on the East Coast in New Jersey and the coastal areas.

"That's probably the biggest difference between the two schools. We can stay in the state of Louisiana and cast a wider net."

Notre Dame was close, but never quite made it

Kelly recruited well enough at Notre Dame with that more national focus, helping revive the program back into a national contender, playing in a BCS national championship game and earning two College Football Playoff berths.

But the coach would probably point to a marked talent discrepancy on the field in all three of those games. Notre Dame lost to Alabama, 42-14, in the 2013 national title match, in a 30-3 CFP semifinal rout to Clemson, and to the Tide again in a 31-14 Rose Bowl CFP semifinal game.

Kelly feels he has the coaching acumen to contend for a national championship, but has lacked the on-field talent up to this point.

Kelly improved LSU's recruiting fortunes in his first time out this offseason, signing 5-star linebacker Harold Perkins and 4-star quarterback Walker Howard, two of the highest-rated players at their respective positions. LSU also signed more than a dozen transfer players, including Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Kelly opening up about Notre Dame issues

This isn't the first time the coach has gone public about what he thinks are crucial differences between his old school and his new gig.

In recent remarks, Kelly pointed out what he felt was a lack of proper investment at Notre Dame into the athletic program, including the nutritional program for players.

"I felt like I did everything that I could at Notre Dame and they felt like they did everything they could for me," Kelly said.

"I felt like we had both got to a point where this is what they could do, right? This is what I did. And we couldn't get past that. Okay? And so here we are ."

Kelly said he made frequent requests to Notre Dame to increase their resource investment into the football team and to make improvements around the athletic center, but that the school never followed up on them.

LSU has been up and down recently

It's been an eventful 21st century for the LSU football program. Always one of the top recruiting powers in the SEC, the school has won three national championships since 2000, with each of its last three head coaches going all the way. Nick Saban won the BCS national title in 2003, followed by Les Miles in 2007, and Ed Orgeron helped LSU to a 15-0 mark and College Football Playoff title in 2019.

(h/t Rich Eisen Show)

More from College Football HQ

LSU football schedule for 2022 season

Brian Kelly admits why he left Notre Dame for LSU

LSU football schedule: Ranking the Tigers' 2022 opponents

LSU football: 3 things Brian Kelly must do in 2022

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Newsbreak

Comments / 7

Legendary Liberal
2d ago

While he can certainly recruit less academically qualified student athletes he'll being going head to head against Saban to get them. Good luck.

Reply
5
terry
2d ago

Why can’t he just move on and coach at LSU and stop jacking his jaw about Notre Dame? Sounds like he is trying to convince the rest of the world that he made the right move when he doesn’t believe it himself.

Reply
4
Dawon Hatchett
2d ago

I can't say that I am or am not a fan of Kelly, but it just is not, was not cool the way he exited! And he thinks he's gonna out due Saban?? He smokin for real!!! I hope ND makes it to the big game again and real soon?? And win this time!!!

Reply
2
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hogs quarterback to transfer to Houston, play for the Cougars

The rise of KJ Jefferson for Arkansas at quarterback has been magnificent for the Razorbacks football program. It’s also created some casualties. His back-up Malik Hornsby, initially entered the transfer portal over the winter before pulling his name back. Hornsby has since seen time as the No. 2 and at wide receiver in an effort Arkansas is making to get him on the field more often. Lucas Coley entered the portal and never left. On Friday, his destination was revealed as Houston. Coley came to Arkansas as a three-start dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2021. With Jefferson just two years ahead and...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Report Names The Worst College Town In Big Ten

The Big Ten serves as the home to some of the biggest college football stadiums, most passionate fanbases and prestigious schools in the country. But when ranking their college towns, somebody has to be on the bottom. A recent report from the Clever digital learning platform ranked the 150 best...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
South Bend, IN
Football
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
South Bend, IN
Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Indiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Local
Indiana Football
State
California State
City
South Bend, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas will get new field courtesy of Garth Brooks

Remember all those signs in your high-school gymnasium that read “NO STREET SHOES!” near the floor? Think of that. Country superstar Garth Brooks will play to a packed crowd April 23 inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Fans will be in the stands and on the field at the football home of the Hogs. University brass decided afterward was as good a time as any to replace the grass. “This (field) will likely be damaged beyond repair to bring it back to life,” athletic director Hunter Yurachek said. “They will come in Saturday and they will put that plastic square flooring across...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayden Daniels
Person
Ed Orgeron
Person
Rich Eisen
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Les Miles
The Spun

Former College Football Player Has Died At 26

The college football world is in mourning following the passing of a former Arkansas football player. Brian Wallace, who played on the offensive line for the Razorbacks, passed away on Friday, the team confirmed in a statement. He was just 26 years old. “Our hearts are broken,” the team said...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
The Spun

Caitlyn Jenner Speaks Out On Lia Thomas: Sports World Reacts

Former Summer Olympics star Caityln Jenner wrote an op-ed for the New York Post regarding the Lia Thomas situation. Thomas, a transgender swimmer for Penn, won an NCAA championship this past season, becoming the first transgender athlete to win a Division 1 title. The former Penn men’s team swimmer became...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Lsu#Sec#Tigers#Catholic
The Spun

Look: Drew Timme’s Brother Announces CBB Commitment

Walker Timme, the younger brother of Gonzaga Bulldogs star Drew Timme, has announced his college basketball commitment decision. The Richardson, Texas native has announced his intentions to join the McNeese State Cowboys for his freshman season. Soon after Rothstein shared this information on Twitter, Timme officially announced his commitment decision...
RICHARDSON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

BREAKING: Four-star safety commits to LSU

The Tigers have added another piece to their currently small 2023 class. Ryan Yaites, a six-foot-one, 175-pound four-star safety from Denton, Texas, announced his commitment to play for coach Brian Kelly and LSU via his Twitter account on Friday morning. Yaites becomes the fourth commit from the class of 2023...
DENTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former four-star safety set to transfer from Michigan football

Once he was thought to be the next great Michigan football safety, but now it appears that won’t be happening. In the summer of 2019, the Wolverines got a commitment from Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic four-star safety Jordan Morant, who was rated as the No. 165 player in the country in the 2020 class according to the 247Sports Composite. But since arriving in Ann Arbor, Morant hasn’t really been much of a factor, as he was seemingly surpassed by both of his 2020 classmates in RJ Moten and Makari Paige, as well as 2021 recruit Rod Moore.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

Alabama football A-Day 2022 fan guide: How to watch, tickets, kickoff, more

Alabama was just a few minutes away from a second straight national championship victory in January, but it just wasn’t meant to be. But the Crimson Tide are hungry to work their way back to the mountaintop behind Nick Saban and Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young, and fans can catch a glimpse at their progress during Saturday’s A-Day game in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
165
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy