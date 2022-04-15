NFL Sale Of Tom Brady’s Final Touchdown Ball For $518K Voided

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The buyer of what was supposed to be Tom Brady’s final touchdown ball won’t have to pay up after all. Lelands Auctions agreed to void the sale of the item after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback came out of retirement in March.

The ball sold at auction for more than 500-thousand dollars. But luckily for the anonymous collector, it had not been paid for yet.

Brady threw the ball 55 yards to wide receiver Mike Evans during the 2022 NFC divisional round against the Los Angeles Rams. Evans then threw it into the stands and a lucky fan caught it, then decided to put it up for auction.

Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1, but only 40 days passed before Brady announced he had changed his mind and would return to the Buccaneers. At this point, the ball had just been sold for $518,628.

Jeffrey Lichtman, the attorney representing the buyer of the football, told The Action Network that his client was looking to void the sale as soon as the news of Brady’s return came out. The unretirement happened less than 24 hours after the auction was completed on March 12.